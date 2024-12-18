Regis Le Bris will be equally frightened about the prospect of the January transfer window as he is delighted by it, with a busy month perhaps in store for Sunderland.

The promotion chasers already know they will have to fend off many a suitor for the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, among other notable names that start week in week out under the Frenchman, with Real Madrid even reportedly interested in Bellingham.

But, it doesn't have to be a month full of constant anxiety and worry involving high-profile outgoings, as the ex-Lorient manager will hope he gets some financial backing in terms of signings to help in his mission to try and get the Wearside outfit back up to the Premier League.

At the time of writing, the Black Cats occupy a promising fourth spot in the notoriously tricky division, with their current points total of 40 meaning they're only five points off leading the entire league.

Therefore, some boosts in terms of incomings could really make all the difference, with Sunderland potentially going all out to land one exciting loanee in attack, alongside keeping a firm grip on those talents mentioned that will be crucial in their bid to leap up to the top-flight.

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson is likely to remain as Sunderland's number one goalkeeper heading into 2025, having been largely Le Bris' first-choice shot-stopper with 17 league appearances under his belt.

He has kept seven clean sheets along the way too, with the homegrown 'keeper hopeful that his heroics in goal can lead to his boyhood club tasting promotion.

2 RB - Trai Hume

Trai Hume has also been a staple of the Frenchman's lineups this campaign with only one second tier game missed all season long.

Whilst the Northern Irishman is a tough battler in defence, his creativity from the back has also been key and will continue to be so during some tense games to come near the top of the table, with seven big chances created in league action.

3 CB - Chris Mepham

Only on the books of the Black Cats since a summer loan switch from AFC Bournemouth, the experienced centre-back presence of Chris Mepham has still managed to seamlessly fit into the Black Cats camp under Le Bris.

The towering Welshman has fought bravely from the minute he was first introduced into the first team fold on Wearside, averaging 5.1 duels won per game from his 15 second tier outings.

Having previously basked in the glory of promotion with the Cherries up to the top flight, he is slowly but surely becoming integral in the heart of defence for his new employers.

4 CB - Daniel Ballard

Whilst Luke O'Nien has started 19 league clashes this campaign to date, the dependable 30-year-old was still dropped for Sunderland's last away trip to Swansea City.

Daniel Ballard more than justified this tweak, however, with the opening goal coming from the number five powering home a header, on top of the fact he also won six duels.

Therefore, the ex-Arsenal youngster might well now be hard to shake from Le Bris' forthcoming XIs.

5 LB - Dennis Cirkin

Much like his counterpart in Hume down the right, Dennis Cirkin is certainly an attack-minded full-back.

Scoring two times this season in league action, alongside registering one assist, the 22-year-old has more than wriggled off his injury demons now and will hope his 2025 sees him become a Premier League-level talent.

6 CM - Jordan Henderson

The first pick-up Sunderland could make this January is to add Jordan Henderson into the camp as an ultra-experienced face, which could really help Le Bris' young and hungry group remain focused on the task of sealing promotion.

After all, Henderson's honours as an esteemed midfielder for Liverpool speaks volumes, with the 34-year-old holding the Champions League and Premier League aloft across a staggering 492 appearances.

His illustrious playing days began at the Stadium of Light, so it would be fitting for the Sunderland-born veteran to return back and end his career here, amid recent links that have suggested as much.

7 CM - Jobe Bellingham

Keeping Bellingham around past this January will almost have the same feel as adding in a fresh new signing, with a whole host of European giants reportedly eyeing up the 19-year-old ace.

His importance to the cause was there for all to see in Sunderland's topsy-turvy day out to Wales, as Bellingham netted his side's dramatic third in the 3-2 comeback win, as well as assisting the equaliser.

Dan Neil would score that vital strike, who actually drops out of this dream XI surprisingly, but a Henderson and Bellingham combo in the middle of the park would be a joy to behold.

8 RM - Patrick Roberts

Now deep into his fourth season on Wearside, Patrick Roberts' powers don't seem to be waning.

If anything, the 27-year-old is only getting better down the right flank, with two goals and four assists picked up in the hustle and bustle of the second tier.

Roberts has the pedigree to be able to create a chance from nothing, which will be crucial for his side when games are finely poised towards the close of the campaign.

9 CAM - Chris Rigg

Keeping both Rigg and Bellingham situated at the Stadium of Light past this drawn-out window would be a dream, considering the teenager's unbelievable exploits for his boyhood club of late.

The constantly entertaining 17-year-old has three goals and one assist next to his name, with that one assist gifting Bellingham the dramatic winner in Wales.

Could he be the bright spark that lifts the Black Cats up to the promised land of the Premier League again?

10 LM - Louie Barry

Le Bris will still be praying that both Tom Watson and Romaine Mundle will have big roles to play in Sunderland clinching promotion, but with both players sidelined through injury at the moment, a new star down the left wing could well be a worthwhile purchase to explore.

Louie Barry is reportedly going to be loaned out to a Championship side this forthcoming January from Aston Villa, and the promotion chasers - who are said to be interested - would be very foolish not to attempt to land the "incredible" attacker, as he was once labelled by Arsenal titan Declan Rice.

After all, the dynamite 21-year-old has made League One his playground at points this campaign for loan side Stockport County by amassing a stunning 14 goals from 20 games.

He could even be that Jack Clarke-like presence for the promotion candidates, based on this sublime solo strike above versus Burton Albion.

11 ST - Wilson Isidor

Lastly, Wilson Isidor looks set to be Sunderland's main striker heading into 2025.

The Zenit St. Petersburg loanee has drawn blanks in his last six league outings, but he is known to be a scorer of some audacious strikes when on form.

His return of five goals from 18 league games isn't completely without merit either, as he hopes he can hit double digits across the rest of the season.