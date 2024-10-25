Premier League scouts have been sent to watch a Sunderland "diamond" in action several times, according to a new update regarding his future.

Sunderland excelling under Le Bris

Black Cats couldn't have asked for a much better start to life under Regis Le Bris, with the new manager coming in and making his side strong Championship promotion candidates, putting together a great run of form with an exciting group of young players.

Granted, it is still early in the season and things can change very quickly in such an unpredictable league, but everything points towards Sunderland being right in the mix when the business end of the campaign arrives.

The Black Cats sit top of the Championship table by three points heading into the weekend action, with Wednesday's 2-1 win away to Luton Town arguably one of their most impressive results of the season to date.

Next up for Sunderland is the visit of Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, which supporters should rightly see as another great opportunity to get more points on the board.

Scouts sent to watch Sunderland "diamond"

According to a new report from Caught Offside, scouts from Chelsea and Manchester United have been to watch Sunderland star Chris Rigg in action.

The two Premier League giants have been "closely monitoring the attacking midfielder’s development" and have even been present at three different matches, against Leeds United, Hull City and Luton Town. It is also stated that Brighton, Arsenal and Wolves are also "keeping an eye on the talented teen".

While this level of interest in Rigg comes as no great shock, considering what a prodigious talent he is, it doesn't make the idea of losing him soon any easier to accept for Sunderland fans.

The 17-year-old is a special talent who has already made such an impact at the Stadium of Light, playing a massive part in his side topping the table, scoring three goals this season, one of which came at Luton in midweek. Meanwhile, former coach Steven Richardson has waxed lyrical over the teenage midfielder's ability.

"To have a player like that - Sunderland have got an absolute diamond. He’s never not going to try. He’s always going to give everything until he can’t give anymore. He could probably play 100 to 180 minutes, I said before he’s like a Duracell bunny but he’s controlled with it as well. He’ll play his position and do his job. The other thing is, he knows exactly what everyone else should be doing as well."

Even the most optimistic Sunderland supporter will be aware that Rigg's future is likely to lie away from the club, with his talent meriting playing the Champions League over time, but the hope is that he feels staying put for the time being is best for his development.

While the lure of playing for one of the biggest teams in the country is clearly great, he may not earn as much playing time there currently, potentially stunting his growth. Earning promotion to the Premier League this season would certainly do the Black Cats' chance of retaining his services no harm whatsoever.