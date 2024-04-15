Chris Sutton has aimed another dig at Rangers after their shock Scottish Premiership defeat away to Ross County over the weekend, as he looks to get a rise out of supporters once again.

Rangers suffer damaging defeat

Philippe Clement's side had the chance to close the gap at the top of the table on Celtic on Sunday, keeping destiny in their own hands at the same time. They fluffed their lines horribly, however, falling to a surprise 3-2 loss which could have been worse if not for a late James Tavernier penalty.

Having taken the lead in the first half, heading into half-time 1-0, things went badly wrong for Rangers, who suddenly found themselves 3-1 down and facing one of their most disappointing results of the season.

There was time for Tavernier to score a late consolation from the penalty spot, giving them faint hope of a last-gasp comeback, but the Gers were unable to find an equaliser during a frantic ending.

The defeat means that Rangers are now four points adrift of Celtic with only one game in hand, firmly handing their rivals an advantage in the Scottish Premiership title race, and there is now huge pressure to respond, starting with Wednesday night's trip to Dundee.

Sutton takes aim at Rangers again

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday [via Ibrox News], Sutton once again had a sly dig at Rangers, even though he admitted that their penalty was deserved on Sunday: "It’s the position of the arm. You could say it’s a little bit unlucky, but he jumps using his arms, his knee is up. I don’t think any of us are going to complain, we’re used to Rangers getting penalties."

This is just the latest example of Sutton looking to rile Rangers supporters, even if he has made far more controversial comments than this in the past. He can never prevent himself from taking a swipe, given his Celtic past, perhaps knowing that he has the knack of annoying Gers fans, and he has taken plenty of criticism from them recently.

That came to the fore during the 3-3 draw at home to Celtic earlier this month, when Sutton's bias came across on Sky Sports commentary, leading to former Rangers midfielder and manager Graeme Souness hitting back on talkSPORT: "I can't believe how biased Chris is when he's talking about Rangers. He was saying 'it's embarrassing, it's not a penalty'.

"It was easily a penalty. It's not even a discussion to have for me that. And here's a question. Do VAR listen to the commentary for the game? Because I'm thinking 'Chris is going that strong here he's trying to influence whoever is listening maybe in the VAR.'"