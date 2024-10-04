BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes that one "left-field" Tottenham player is about to explode into life after a difficult start to the new Premier League season.

Tottenham beat Ferencvaros with plenty of teenagers

Ange Postecoglou watched from the dug-out as a satisfied man as Spurs extended their winning run to five games in all competitions on Thursday evening, beating Hungarian side Ferencvaros 2-1 in the Europa League with a fairly young side.

Goals from Pape Matar Sarr and the on-fire Brennan Johnson - who made it five goals in his last five matches - cemented Tottenham's second European win of the new campaign and another precious three points on the road.

Postecoglou called up Damola Ajayi to his Europa League squad, alongside a host of other new youngsters, but it was Archie Gray, Mikey Moore, Will Lankshear and Lucas Bergvall who started on the night - all of whom are aged 19 or under.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Brighton vs Tottenham October 6 Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10

Moore performed exceptionally well, standing out among Tottenham's crop of impressive teenagers, with Postecoglou calling the 17-year-old "special" and drawing comparisons to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Moore could've ended the night with an assist, but forward Timo Werner ultimately failed to convert the youngster's excellent fizzed cross into the box and squandered a golden opportunity.

The German attempted to take the ball around Ferencvaros keeper Denes Dibusz, when he arguably should've shot first time, and ended up firing it into the side-netting - much to the bemusement of supporters.

Werner is yet to register a goal or assist in all competitions over what has been a difficult start to his extended loan spell in north London, with the 28-year-old criticised for his lack of cutting edge in the forward areas.

Chris Sutton backs Timo Werner to explode into form

Speaking on the Fantasy 606 podcast, BBC pundit Sutton backs Werner to find his best form at Tottenham soon - suggesting that it is only a matter of time before the ex-RB Leipzig and Chelsea star explodes into life.

“I’ve got a left-field one from Tottenham, I don’t think many will have him because he can’t cross and he can’t finish,” Sutton said (via TBR).

“No, you’re not going for Timo Werner?” The host asked.

“I’m just saying that he’s likely to start against Brighton, and one of these weeks it’s going to go for him.”

Many believed the attacking midfielder would go on to be a star after his exceptional 2019/2020 season at Leipzig when he scored 28 goals in just 34 Bundesliga appearances for them.

However, despite getting into the right areas time and time again with his burst of pace, Werner is guilty of being wasteful when it comes to converting chances. His 19/20 campaign suggests that Werner does have it in his locker, but that season was now five years ago. Time is running out for the Champions League winner to convince on-lookers that he can rediscover that scoring form, so this spell at Tottenham really is make or break for him.