Newcastle United have spent hundreds of millions of pounds since Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund took over as owner of the club from Mike Ashley.

Prior to the 2024 summer transfer window, the Magpies had spent an eye-watering £366.3m as they looked to reshape the squad and began to try and conquer English football.

There have been several notable signings at St James’ Park since the takeover in October 2021. That includes the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, who signed for £40m from French side Lyon, and Sandro Tonali, who joined from AC Milan for £55m. However, there has arguably been an even bigger name through the door in that time.

Alexander Isak’s record for Newcastle

Whilst the likes of Guimaraes and Tonali are big-name signings, arguably the most high-profile incoming has been Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker joined the club from Real Sociedad, for a club-record fee of £64m.

Newcastle's top five record signings Player Club bought from Season Fee Alexander Isak Real Sociedad 2022/23 £64m Sandro Tonali AC Milan 2023/24 £55m Anthony Gordon Everton 2022/23 £45m Joelinton Hoffenheim 2019/20 £40m Harvey Barnes Leicester City 2023/24 £38m Stats from Transfermarkt

He has been a revelation for the Magpies, despite some injury issues, and his goal record is second to none. In 73 games for Eddie Howe’s side, the former Borussia Dortmund striker has 36 goals and six assists.

The 25-year-old has previously received comparisons to Premier League great Thierry Henry from many, including the likes of Peter Crouch. The former England striker said that, like Henry, when Isak is through on goal, “you’re just always confident he’ll score”.

This was something the Swede’s boss, Howe agreed with. When asked by the BBC in April 2023, after a brilliant assist against Everton, shown below, the Newcastle manager said he “has some of the characteristics Thierry had”.

Despite the big comparisons, it has been a slow start to the new campaign for the forward. He has scored just once and has one assist in five appearances and is actually getting outscored by a former Newcastle teammate who left in 2023.

Chris Wood’s stats in 2024/25

The player in question here is Nottingham Forest and New Zealand striker Chris Wood.

The 32-year-old initially joined the Midlands club in January 2023 on loan, but the move was made permanent soon after with Forest activating his £15m buy clause. He left the club after scoring just five goals in 39 games. It's safe to say he's on a better run now.

He has performed well in that famous Garibaldi Red shirt so far, playing 47 times and scoring 19 goals. This season, Wood has been on fire and already has three top-flight strikes to his name in just five appearances.

Impressively, the New Zealand international has scored more goals this term than Newcastle’s number 14, Isak. Harvey Barnes, who has scored three goals so far this term, is the only Magpies player who can match the Forest striker’s goal tally.

Perhaps this makes the Saudi-owned club regret selling Wood back in 2023. He has a unique profile compared to the Newcastle squad, with his 6 foot 2 frame and impressive hold-up play ability meaning he can be a more traditional target man.

Whilst he would not necessarily start ahead of Newcastle’s Swedish star, the St James’ Park outfit might rue selling him, and he could have been a good foil for Isak as he finds his feet this season.