Leeds United's season finally seems to be turning around, with hope for a brighter future under a more orthodox coach like Javi Gracia.

It seems in a short space the Spaniard has already endeared himself to the team, with no.1 goalkeeper Illan Meslier recently noting:

"Javi is a good manager. We like his idea because we play on the floor, play out from the back. Occupy space, score goals. We just need time with him. We are happy, we have hope, we hope we can continue with him."

His impact has been visible, and their chances of survival have multiplied significantly since dismissing Jesse Marsch.

At last things at Elland Road are looking up.

It has been a long time since the Whites have experienced any real success, with their return to the Premier League by far the most exciting thing to happen since that fateful 2004 relegation.

The club have been left to celebrate minor victories to keep morale high, such as impressive wins or intelligent transfers. When it comes to the latter, there is arguably nothing more satisfying than picking someone up for cheap and selling on for a huge profit. One of their prime examples of this feat was with Chris Wood.

How much did Burnley pay for Chris Wood?

Having started his career in his homeland, the New Zealand international would take his first step into English football by joining West Bromwich Albion's academy before a string of loans saw him move permanently to Leicester City.

The hulking forward would play an important role in their promotion from the Championship, but quickly became surplus to requirements. With Leeds still seeking to achieve that feat, they swooped for the 6 foot 2 forward for just £3m.

His 44 goals and nine assists in just 88 games quickly established him as a capable goalscorer ready for his big step up, spurring Burnley to spend a mouth-watering £15m on the 31-year-old just two years after he had signed for a fraction of that price.

Whilst he would only continue his growth at Turf Moor, playing an important role in Sean Dyche's team as he hit double figures in four consecutive Premier League seasons, the profit made for the Yorkshire outfit could not be denied. He was the perfect striker for a dogged side like the Clarets, with his ability to score many a "towering header" lauded by journalist Joe Prince-Wright.

They had earned 400% more than what they first paid, handing precious funds for Marcelo Bielsa to eventually lead them back to where they belonged.

His sale essentially secured their eventual promotion, and for that, this deal must be seen as much more important than one of those aforementioned minor victories.