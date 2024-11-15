Looking to make an instant impact, The Friedkin Group could now make a rising La Liga star their first signing at Goodison Park with Everton reportedly solidifying their interest to secure his signature.

Everton transfer news

Dan Friedkin has quite the task on his hands when he arrives at Everton. The pending new owner will be tasked with stopping the rot on the blue half of Merseyside both on the pitch and away from the action when it comes to finances and recruitment.

The American, as things stand, will at least be taking charge of a Premier League side, however, with Everton currently on course to avoid relegation. Whether that will be enough to save Sean Dyche's job remains to be seen, though, amid fresh ambitions at the beginning of a new era at Goodison Park.

Whether it's with or without Dyche, the new owners have seemingly already turned their attention towards reinforcements. According to GiveMeSport, Christantus Uche could become Friedkin's first signing after Everton recently solidified their interest.

A player with a reported €20m (£17m) release clause at Getafe, which clubs will need to meet in the January transfer window, Everton and Friedkin may be better off waiting until the summer, when his price tag could reportedly drop below the €15m (£13m) mark.

Amid rival interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Bournemouth, it would be quite the statement if Friedkin managed to sign Uche and hand Everton a midfield boost in the process. Still just 21 years old, the Nigerian has enjoyed a rapid rise in La Liga.

"Versatile" Uche has enjoyed remarkable rise

As Everton approach a new era, they'll have to get ruthless if they want to rediscover their place in the Premier League's top half. And that should see Abdoulaye Doucoure replace now that he's 31 years old and only likely to decrease in valuation and importance in Dyche's side. In his place should be 21-year-old Uche, whose battle into the spotlight is truly remarkable.

Scouted Football explained the midfielder's talent and incredible journey to reach Spain's top division, describing Uche as "versatile" along the way.

Now, the Getafe star could take his biggest step yet by swapping La Liga for the Premier League and Getafe and Everton next year. Stepping in for the ageing Doucoure or indeed Idrissa Gueye, Uche has the chance to make history as the first of many Friedkin signings when they finally arrive at Goodison Park.