Manchester United secured their place in a second final in just one season, as they snuck past Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Despite less than impressing and hardly dominating throughout, all that matters is that Erik ten Hag has booked his side's third trip of the campaign to Wembley. They will now face bitter rivals Manchester City in the hopes they can derail their treble hopes, and give the Dutchman a debut year boasting two pieces of silverware.

Having been starved of the ball for large portions of the match, with just 39% possession, the Red Devils still managed six shots on target, one more than the Seagulls' five, via Sofascore.

Whilst there were some fine performers despite the morose nature of the 0-0 draw, very few who saw out the 120 minutes left with great credit; particularly the creative players.

With a lack of potency perhaps nullifying the spectacle of the occasion, Christian Eriksen stood out as looking particularly sluggish in his play. Journalist Laurie Whitwell had suggested that "The Eriksen to Fernandes combination could be crucial," but only one half of that pairing showed up on the day.

How did Christian Eriksen play vs Brighton?

Having only returned from injury earlier this month, it was astounding to see the Denmark international start his third successive game.

A lack of rest in between these clashes started to creep into his performance today, as the 31-year-old was handed the worst rating (6.5) by Sofascore of any starter on either team.

His anonymity throughout likely played a factor in such a low figure, as the former Tottenham Hotspur maestro mustered just 26 touches. Even David De Gea, who was considerably more direct in his play today after his midweek howler, had the ball at his feet more (59 touches).

Such a lack of input was made even more frustrating given how wasteful the midfielder was, as he lost possession eight times. This was combined with an abysmal defensive showing, as Eriksen lost all three of the duels competed in too.

Having been hauled off after 62 minutes, exasperated after another gruelling and highly competitive fixture, Ten Hag could perhaps consider resting the creative master in their upcoming matches to ensure the £150k-per-week star is not dealt another fitness blow.

An average rating of 6.92 in the league is suggestive of a much higher level than what was shown today, so at the very least this display can be chalked down to fatigue and quickly forgotten about. However, on such a big occasion, more was expected.