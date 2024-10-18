Amid an injury crisis at the heart of their midfield, Leeds United could now sign a World Cup winner who is already reportedly training at the club in the hope of earning a contract.

Leeds transfer news

Just when Leeds were finding their form, Daniel Farke's side were hit with a double injury blow in the middle of the park with both Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu suffering long-term blows. Creating a crisis to send those at Elland Road scrambling for options, Leeds have been left with just Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell to fill the two starting places at the base of Farke's midfield, leaving no room for any further injuries.

To solve that problem, it looked as though Leeds were going to turn the way of Premier League veteran Cheikhou Kouyate, who went as far as having a medical at the club before failing that process in an unexpected twist.

Back to square one, the Yorkshire club did not end their search at Kouyate and scoured the market of free agents before potentially unearthing a previously unnamed German player who could now steal plenty of headlines. According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Christoph Kramer is now training with Leeds in an attempt to earn a contract at the club and secure his first move since leaving Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of last season.

It's at the Bundesliga club that Kramer worked under current Leeds boss Farke in the 2022/23 campaign, before he moved on to Elland Road in the summer of 2023. Now, almost 18 months later, the duo could be reunited for at least the rest of the season to ease Leeds' injury woes and hand Kramer the move that he so desperately needs.

A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, it's fair to say that Kramer certainly ticks the box for the experience that should be more than welcomed by both Leeds and Farke.

Kramer could prove to be crucial arrival

After 10 years at Gladbach, Kramer bid an emotional farewell at the end of last season, but now he seems ready for a new challenge and potentially one that will feature the race for promotion in the Championship. At 33 years old, the German's final big move could come courtesy of Leeds and former boss Farke, as he puts his experience to the ultimate use in England's second tier.

Of course, as seen in the case of Kouyate, nothing is certain and those at Elland Road will want to be sure about Kramer before pulling the trigger. Meanwhile, if the World Cup winner does complete a swift move, it remains to be seen just how quickly he'll adjust to life back on the pitch after going a summer without any football.

Farke would be wise to ease any fresh face into his side at this stage, perhaps allowing Tanaka and Rothwell to keep their places and using Kramer as a backup option. On paper, it must be said that signing free agent Kramer would be a shrewd piece of business.