A high-profile Chelsea star is now battling for his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, despite head coach Enzo Maresca admitting his "love" for the player.

Chelsea players who could be sold or loaned in January

The Premier League side have offloaded a host of players over the last few months, including some pretty big names.

Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Omari Hutchinson, Angelo Gabriel, Diego Moreira, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Tino Anjorin, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Aflie Gilchrist and Basir Humphreys all sealed moves away from west London within the last few months, either on loan or permanently, but there are other players who could follow them out of the exit door.

Maresca is poised to hand left-back Ben Chilwell his first appearance of the season soon, when Chelsea play League Two frontrunners Barrow in the EFL Cup tonight, and the tactician admitted in his pre-match press conference that they've been actively looking to sell the Englishman.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

“I think so. Hopefully we can give him some minutes tomorrow," said Maresca on Chilwell when asked if the 27-year-old would feature this evening.

“The idea for him was to leave. In the moment that he’s here, he’s one of the squad, he’s training. He will be in the squad tomorrow, and hopefully we can give him some minutes.”

Chelsea are also prepared to sell winger Mykahilo Mudryk, with the Ukrainian not exactly living up to his £89 million price tag (including add-ons) since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

Todd Boehly and Blue Co, according to other reports, have other squad members in mind for the transfer list on top of Mudryk. Indeed, Chelsea are considering an exit for Axel Disasi, and fellow defender Benoit Badiashile could be allowed to leave as well.

It is unclear yet whether these transfers would be loans or permanent deals, as the winter window can often be tricky to navigate for most sides financially.

Christopher Nkunku battling for his future at Chelsea

According to The Boot Room, a more surprising name who could be shown the door at Cobham is winger Christopher Nkunku.

The £195,000-per-week forward, signed from RB Leipzig last summer, spent the whole of 2023/2024 out through injury but has returned to the fold under Maresca - scoring three goals in seven appearances across all competitions.

Due to their abundance of wide players, the club's hierarchy feel having this many wingers could be unsustainable in the long run, meaning a few are set to battle for their long-term futures in the next few months.

It is believed Nkunku is among the Chelsea forwards fighting for his career at the club, despite his promising start to 24/25 and Maresca's praise.

“I knew Nkunku before I joined and I love him," said Maresca on Nkunku.

"He can play in the pocket, as a nine and winger. He’s a very good fit for this system."