Enzo Maresca is set to cut ties with a "fantastic" Chelsea player in the January transfer window, with his exit described as a certainty, as one Premier League club open initial discussions to sign him already.

Chelsea players linked with 2025 exits from Stamford Bridge

The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku and summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have already been linked with exits from Stamford Bridge at the turn of the year, but some departures are more likely than others.

Nkunku is said to be "unhappy" at Chelsea and is attracted by the prospect of joining Man United, considering the Frenchman has started just one Premier League game all season despite performing very well when he's given the chance.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

The former RB Leipzig star boasts 10 goals across 17 appearances in all competitions, but the sheer competition for places in Maresca's attacking line-up means even that return doesn't solidify his place in the starting eleven.

Chilwell is out of Maresca's plans, having played just 45 minutes all season, and there are rumours that clubs in England, Spain and Italy are keen on offering the left-back a route out of west London.

Chelsea are also believed to be conisdering Dewsbury-Hall's sale, despite the Englishman joining Maresca in swapping Leicester for the English capital just months ago.

Reports of Mudryk and Disasi potentially leaving mid-season have died down in recent weeks, though, while reliable media sources claim Badiashile is set to remain at Chelsea and the club hold him in very high esteem for the future.

"Understand Chelsea are not looking to sell Benoit Badiashile, who remains highly-regarded at Stamford Bridge," wrote GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs earlier this month.

"He's part of the long-term project and seen as having a bright future. The stats show Badiashile’s passing range is among the best for defenders in Europe, and he is progressing well at Cobham. Chelsea believe Badiashile is providing excellent competition in a highly-competitive squad. He is also versatile so can be used as a left centre-back, left-back or even partner Levi Colwill as a right centre-back, as he did against Liverpool when he came on for Tosin."

Carney Chukwuemeka set to leave Chelsea with Blues career over

According to journalist Simon Phillips, writing via his Substack, midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka knows his Chelsea career is "over".

The £100,000-per-week midfielder signed from Aston Villa in 2022, and it hasn't exactly been plain sailing since then. Maresca's handed him just 49 minutes in all competitions this term, with Phillips writing Chukwuemeka "will leave" Chelsea in January.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Ipswich Town have already made an enquiry over the 21-year-old as we fast approach the winter transfer window, as Kieran McKenna's side set their sights on the talent.

"He’s a fantastic talent and there’s still a lot of growth and evolving for him to do," said former Villa boss Steven Gerrard on Chukwuemeka, after a 2-1 defeat to Man City in 2021.

"It’s important that we give him that support and we give him the environment to keep evolving in. But you can see his profile, you can see his quality – it didn’t faze him when he came on. I know he’ll think about that chance (he missed against City) all night long because I’ve been there myself."