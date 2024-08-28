Manchester City have made just two signings throughout the summer transfer window, but could the final few days see another player join the club?

Pep Guardiola will be aiming to win the Premier League title for the fifth consecutive time this term, while reclaiming the Champions League crown they lost to Real Madrid, but he may need some strength in depth.

City have lost the likes of Julian Alvarez and João Cancelo of late. Might the loss of the Argentinian in particular see the Spaniard sign another centre-forward?

Manchester City linked with move for Premier League striker

According to Football Transfers, City are chasing a late move for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. They face some competition from Arsenal, however, but Guardiola is ready to make an offer before the window closes.

It will cost the club around £70m to lure Ferguson from the south coast, although the report claims that the Etihad outfit would prefer a loan deal before settling on a price next summer.

Might the next few days see a new face in Manchester? As the striker would provide some competition for Erling Haaland.

Evan Ferguson’s Brighton statistics

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season in 2022/23, scoring ten goals in 25 games for the senior side under Roberto De Zerbi, emerging as one of the finest young strikers in the top flight.

Injury issues derailed his progress last term, however, as he scored just six goals all campaign, missing a handful of matches due to a knee injury.

Evan Ferguson's PL statistics for Brighton Metric 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 6 6 Assists 2 0 Shots on target per game 0.9 0.7 Successful dribbles per game 0.4 0.3 Scoring frequency (minutes) 159 231 Via Sofascore

Despite his recent setback, Ferguson has been hailed by some truly great players previously. James Milner hailed the youngster, saying: “His finishing is phenomenal you know, just so good. If a chance is falling, you want it to go to him.”

It gets even better, as Kylian Mbappé even lauded the Republic of Ireland international as “a great player” ahead of the clash between France and Ireland in 2023, highlighting how good he was at such a young age.

Indeed, the centre-forward could also be a dream signing for Kevin De Bruyne too. The Belgian has enjoyed linking up well with Haaland over the previous two years, but Ferguson could feed off him well.

The 33-year-old created 21 big chances, averaged 3.3 key passes per game and grabbed ten assists for City last season, despite playing only 18 matches.

These sorts of numbers could see Ferguson thrive in front of the attacking midfielder, being presented with chance after chance in the opposition penalty area.

While Haaland would still be the main man at City, Ferguson is certainly a talent they can develop, with Guardiola’s guidance key to potentially turning him from a wonderful centre-forward into a world-class player.

There will still be twists and turns during the final few days of the summer transfer window, but a move for Ferguson would certainly add some depth to the City squad.