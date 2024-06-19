Scotland’s 5-1 defeat to Germany on the opening night of Euro 2024 means tonight’s clash against Switzerland is arguably win or bust for Steve Clarke’s men.

It was men against boys last Friday evening as a resurgent German side showed why they should be feared in this competition.

Even Scotland’s goal wasn’t their own, with Antonio Rüdiger netting an own goal, and it is clear there is much to improve on ahead of a match against a Swiss side who secured an impressive 3-1 win over dark horses Hungary.

Deploying a 5-4-1 system which has served Scotland well in the past, it was evidently clear that it would not work against Julian Nagelsmann’s charges, with the wingbacks failing to provide adequate attacking support throughout the game.

Clarke is well known for sticking with the same formation, regardless of previous results, but something has got to give this evening, especially with what is at stake.

The manager could finally go against the grain and deploy a slightly more attacking system in a bid to secure a win over the Swiss. Here is our predicted starting XI ahead of the second group game..

1 GK – Angus Gunn

Despite conceding five goals on Friday evening, Gunn will retain his place between the posts for the game tonight.

Son of former Scotland goalkeeper Bryan Gunn, the current Norwich City shot stopper only made his debut for the nation in 2023 against Cyprus, already racking up 11 caps thus far.

2 RB – Kieran Tierney

Clarke’s change of formation (hopefully) will see a few positional changes. Tiernay is a natural left-back, but he has Andy Robertson to battle for that position.

Instead of shoehorning him in at centre-back, the manager should deploy him on the right side of defence, giving him a chance to solve his main issues there. This also means Clarke can bench Celtic man Anthony Ralston.

Tierney played in that slot under Gordan Strachan a few times, with Scotland actually going undefeated in those games. Perhaps a change this evening could benefit the side?

3 CB – Grant Hanley

Following Ryan Porteous’ sending off against the host nation, he will be banned for the final two group-stage matches.

This means Hanley will come into the starting XI. He played for 45 minutes in the 5-1 defeat and, with 51 caps to his name, is certainly experienced.

4 CB – Scott McKenna

McKenna’s header was diverted in off Rudiger on Friday to give Scotland a consolation goal, but consolation was all it was.

The former Aberdeen gem should come into the starting XI to partner Hanley after Jack Hendry struggled against the likes of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. Winning zero aerial duels while taking just 33 touches during the game.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

The captain failed to inspire his teammates against a German side full of attacking intent and something will need to change against the Swiss.

So often a threat down the left flank, the Liverpool star failed to deliver an accurate cross from three attempts while also losing possession ten times throughout the game.

6 CM – Billy Gilmour

Gilmour had to settle for a place on the bench during the opening night of the tournament, coming on with just over 20 minutes to go, replacing the ineffective Callum McGregor.

The Brighton and Hove Albion gem is one of the finest young talents Clarke has at his disposal and a change of formation tonight will see him brought into the heart of the midfield to add some dynamism.

7 CM – Scott McTominay

So often the hero for Scotland during qualification – scoring seven goals in just eight matches – McTominay will be expected to have better chances tonight compared to last week.

He failed to even register a single shot on goal against Germany, although he did win six of his eight ground duels along with succeeding with 50% of his dribble attempts and Clarke will surely be asking him to burst forward more often this evening.

8 CM – Callum McGregor

The Celtic captain is the only Scot to have scored at a major international tournament this century, yet he was poor on Friday.

He completed only 13 passes during the game, lost possession four times and won just one of his five contested duels, being subbed off for Gilmour with just over 20 minutes to go.

Although Clarke has the likes of Kenny McLean and Stuart Armstrong to call upon in the heart of the midfield, he will stick with McGregor for the clash tonight in the hope that his display against the hosts was a one-off.

9 AM – John McGinn

McGinn’s goal-scoring record for Scotland is exemplary. In 67 appearances for his country, the Aston Villa machine has scored 18 goals, which is just 12 shy of the record held by Kenny Dalgleish and Denis Law.

He is missing a goal at an international competition, however, and will be determined to right the wrongs of Friday evening against Switzerland.

10 AM – Ryan Christie

Christie enjoyed a wonderful season for AFC Bournemouth during 2023/24, registering six assists as he shone under the new regime.

Against Germany, however, he failed to have a single shot on goal or make any key passes, struggling against a resolute defence.

11 ST – Lawrence Shankland

Having scored 31 goals for Hearts last season, Shankland is very much a man in form. He found the back of the net against Finland with a well-taken header during the final warm-up match.

Despite this, Clarke preferred Che Adams up top against Germany, but the Southampton striker didn’t really get a sniff as the Scottish midfield were cut off for large parts of the game.

Hailed as “remarkable” by journalist Josh Bunting, the Hearts captain will be eager to take any chance he is presented with.

A change of approach is needed in what is a vital game this evening, suggesting Clarke might unleash Shankland in the starting XI against the Swiss in a bid to grab a goal or two which could rejuvenate the Scot’s campaign.

Predicted Scotland XI vs Switzerland (4-3-2-1) – GK – Gunn; RB – Tiernay, CB – Hanley, CB – McKenna, LB – Robertson; CM – Gilmour, CM – McGregor, CM – McTominay; AM – McGinn, AM – Christie; ST - Shankland.