Glasgow Rangers put any rustiness behind them following the winter break to begin the second half of the Scottish Premiership season in fine form.

A trip to Easter Road is never easy at the best of times, never mind after a three-week break, but the Gers were comfortable throughout and secured a 3-0 win against Hibernian, which now piles the pressure on Celtic.

Philippe Clement will now be focusing on the tie against St Mirren on Saturday and another three points is imperative in the race for the title.

Having only signed two players during the current transfer window, bringing another one or two fresh faces to Glasgow will be just as important for the Belgian coach, especially with three trophies to fight for.

Several key areas in his squad need to be bolstered and there is a new name being linked with a move to Ibrox…

Rangers search for new signings

The one position that has been discussed the most is the left-back area, with Clement showing interest in a few defenders this month.

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update regarding their chase for a new left-back, writing:

“Ajax are open to loan out Anass Salah-Eddine in the final days of the January transfer window.

“2002 born Holland U21 left back in the list of several clubs including Rangers and Torino but race open, nothing agreed so far.”

Ridvan Yilmaz has been impressive of late, scoring the opener against Hibs in midweek, yet his future still remains uncertain amid links to Galatasaray and Hellas Verona.

Borna Barisic’s future is also unclear. The defender is out of contract at the end of the season, yet there has been no news regarding an extension and this may be the final few months of his spell in Glasgow.

There may be another arrival or two at the club before the deadline next week. Salah-Eddine is said to be being eyed up by the Gers and it could be bad news for Barisic.

Borna Barisic’s future is unclear at Rangers

The 31-year-old ace has made 225 appearances for the Light Blues since Steven Gerrard signed him in the summer of 2018, and he has played a major part in the success the former Liverpool captain enjoyed in Glasgow.

He missed just five matches during the 2020/21 campaign as Rangers won their first title in a decade and his displays were wonderful as he provided a key attacking outlet down the left flank.

Borna Barisic's statistics at Rangers Games Goals + assists 2023/24 24 5 2022/23 46 15 2021/22 43 3 2020/21 50 19 2019/20 40 16 2018/19 27 8 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Croatian averaged 2.2 key passes per game during that season and created nine big chances, which clearly demonstrates how influential he was in the final third.

While he has averaged the same number of key passes per game during the current season (2.2), the defender has created just one big chance across 11 league matches, and it suggests that he may be on the decline from an attacking point of view.

The likes of AS Roma and Aston Villa have shown previous interest in the left-back in recent times and if an offer arrives before the deadline next week, could Clement perhaps move him on?

With the 49-year-old coach showing interest in the Ajax youngster ahead of making a late move, it may suggest Barisic’s time at the Gers may be approaching an end.

Anass Salah-Eddine could oust Barisic

The 22-year-old dynamo may have played only 27 senior matches in his career, but he firmly established his potential by working his way through the famed Ajax youth academy.

Across the U17, U19, and U21 squads, Salah-Eddine made a total of 81 appearances for the Dutch giants, chipping in with five goals and five assists.

The youngster was sent out on loan to FC Twente last season in order to gain some senior experience and while he may not provide the same attacking attributes as Barisic, he did win 55% of his total duels per game along with being dribbled past 0.6 times per game, and it shows that he was fairly reliable from a defensive point of view.

He was used as a centre midfielder for Twente last season and this positional versatility could be a bonus for Clement, but his true skills lie on the left side of defence and this is where he would slot in should he join the Gers this month.

Kai Watson, founder of the Rangers Journal, profiled the young Ajax starlet amid the recent links to Rangers and praised the defender, saying:

“As expected with an Ajax academy product, he’s technically gifted and incredibly comfortable receiving the ball under pressure. He’s quick and often looks to knock the ball beyond his opponent to get in behind them.

“He has a really cultured left foot and a great eye for a pass, preferring to get the ball forward quickly and get on the front foot.”

This analysis suggests that Salah-Eddine could perhaps improve his attacking attributes should he move to Scotland, as Clement will expect him to contribute effectively in the final third.

Much will depend on whether Yilmaz or Barisic departs Ibrox this month, yet the Dutchman could be an ideal replacement for either, especially with the potential for him to only get better with more game time.

Indeed, when compared to positional peers across similar leagues, the young defender currently ranks in the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.92), the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.14), and the top 2% for progressive passes received per 90 (7.39), indicating his desire to push forward on a regular basis and these statistics would certainly appeal to Clement.

With under a week left in the winter window, the Light Blues don’t have much time to work with if they are aiming to add another player or two to their squad.

The performance against Hibs proved that they could defeat tricky opponents without having to get out of third gear, yet with a hectic schedule looking likely in the coming weeks, the manager will be keen to avoid another injury crisis similar to the one that engulfed the squad before Christmas.

Salah-Eddine may not be the finished product, yet signing him could prove to be bad news for Barisic as Clement aims to assert his authority on the first team and build a squad that can win the title.

Another left-back coming in could further restrict the Croatia international's minutes and lessen the chances of him earning a new deal, whilst also not being able to impress potential suitors in the summer if he does not play regularly during the second half of the season.