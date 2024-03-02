Glasgow Rangers extended their winning run to 11 matches with a 2-1 win against Kilmarnock in midweek, but they did not make it easy for themselves.

The plastic pitch at Rugby Park upset the Gers' usual rhythm as they struggled to make things happen during the first half, trailing by a goal to nil after 45 minutes.

Philippe Clement had to deliver a strong team talk at the break, and it clearly did the job, as a James Tavernier free-kick followed by a lovely low effort by Tom Lawrence swung the match in their favour and the Light Blues saw out a crucial victory.

The fixtures are flowing thick and fast as the Ibrox side take on Motherwell this afternoon. A win would allow them to extend their advantage at the top of the Premiership table to five points, albeit temporarily, and Clement will be trusting his side to deliver a solid performance to pile the pressure on Celtic.

Rangers starting XI last time they played Motherwell (24/12/2023) Player Position Jack Butland GK James Tavernier RB Connor Goldson CB Leon Balogun CB Ridvan Yilmaz LB Kieran Dowell CM Dujon Sterling CM Todd Cantwell CM Ross McCausland RW Abdallah Sima LW Cyriel Dessers ST Via Sofascore

With that in mind, here's a look at the potential starting lineup that the Belgian manager could choose this afternoon, with three potential alterations from the midweek triumph...

1 GK – Jack Butland

The Englishman has been in imperious form this season for the club, and it could even potentially lead to an England call up in the coming weeks.

In 43 matches this season, Butland has kept 22 clean sheets and conceded 31 goals, returning to the form which saw him become a regular in the Premier League with Stoke City.

They say attack wins matches, but defence wins championships and the ‘keeper is going to make all the difference.

2 RB – James Tavernier

When Rangers received a free kick just outside the Kilmarnock box on Wednesday evening just minutes into the second half, there was only going to be one outcome.

Tavernier stepped up when it mattered most and scored his 121st goal for the club, a remarkable number for any player, never mind a right-back.

His captaincy has been criticised in the past, but this season, he could lead the Gers to an incredible treble.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

There will be no change among the centre-backs for today's clash with Well, as the duo were solid against Killie in midweek.

Goldson and John Souttar have formed an excellent partnership which has evolved due to a consistent run in the starting XI together.

The Englishman recently made his 300th competitive appearance for the Light Blues and, judging by his injury record and performances, he could reach 400 if he maintains his current form.

4 CB – John Souttar

The Scot was impressive yet again during the comeback win over Killie on Wednesday evening as he won eight of his nine aerial duels, was successful with 100% of his long balls and made a key pass.

He and Goldson have been the nailed-on centre-back duo for the Gers since the start of the year and long may it continue.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Borna Barisic started against the Rugby Park side, yet he endured a woeful first half which saw him lose possession 16 times while completing just 69% of his attempted passes.

He was taken off at half-time, replaced by Ridvan Yilmaz, and the contrast was remarkable.

The Turkish defender looked a bigger threat going forward while impressive defensively and there is no doubt who should be the starting left-back from now on.

6 CM – John Lundstram

Mr consistent. Lundstram has missed only one game since Clement took over as manager last October and his form will almost certainly earn him an extended contract.

The former Sheffield United midfielder will retain his place, and it will be one of the January signings that will be deployed next to him this afternoon.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

Diomande has made quite an impression at Rangers since arriving in January. Across just six matches, the Ivorian has scored twice – in league games against St Johnstone and Hearts – while adding some dynamism in the midfield.

He did struggle on the Rugby Park pitch in midweek, but this experience will allow him to perform better in the future, and he could emerge as a star in the coming years.

8 RW – Dujon Sterling

Clement has utilised Sterling in a few positions recently, but it was his stint on the right wing during the clash against St Johnstone that caught the eye.

He won a penalty, missed a big chance, and succeeded with a dribble attempt after coming on for Scott Wright, showing his attacking intentions.

9 AM – Tom Lawrence

It was perhaps a surprise to see Lawrence take to the pitch in midweek due to the surface and his injury issues in the past, but he performed wonderfully.

The Welshman scored the winner, and it was a testament to just how well he has bounced back after various setbacks threatened to derail his Ibrox spell since arriving in the summer of 2022.

10 LW – Ross McCausland

Clement stated in his pre-match press conference that Oscar Cortes would miss the tie today due to an injury suffered against Kilmarnock.

This means that McCausland will start on the left wing as Rabbi Matondo might not be fully fit either, and it represents a chance for him to shine out of his comfort zone.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

Fabio Silva started against Killie, but failed to really leave an impression and this could mean Dessers is unleashed from the very start today.

The £27k-per-week striker has scored 16 goals already this season and while he misses his fair amount of chances, he eventually finds the back of the net if supplied with enough passes.

David Edgar, who runs popular fan media site Heart and Hand, dubbed Dessers as “incredible” during a clash against Hibs in January, and he is certainly a player who thrives on confidence.

The likes of Lawrence and Diomande will create plenty of chances for the striker today and the main thing will be for him to stick a few away and secure all three points for the Light Blues at Ibrox.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Motherwell in full (4-2-3-1) – GK – Butland; RB - Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Souttar, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Lundstram, CM – Diomande; RW – Sterling, AM – Lawrence, LW – McCausland; ST – Dessers