Glasgow Rangers finally delivered a performance that the Ibrox faithful have been waiting for during their 2-0 Europa League win on Thursday.

Malmo were expected to pose a difficult start to the competition for the Light Blues, but the win was as comfortable as could be, with the only complaint being there should have been more goals scored.

Nevertheless, it was a positive display for Philippe Clement’s side, and he will be hoping this momentum will carry on to the clash against Hibernian on Sunday.

Due to the sharp turnaround between games, the Belgian will likely make a few changes to his starting XI this weekend, especially as a win is crucial in order to keep within touching distance of Celtic, who are leading the Premiership.

Several players will retain their places due to solid displays in Sweden, while some could drop to the bench. With this in mind, here's a look at the starting XI that Clement could unleash against the Edinburgh side, with two potential alterations from the midweek triumph...

1 GK – Jack Butland

The Englishman recorded his third clean sheet in a row since the international break and this will surely give him plenty of confidence.

He didn’t have much to do against the Swedish side in midweek as the Light Blues were by far the superior side, yet Butland will be eyeing yet another clean sheet against Hibs.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain hasn’t quite been at his best this season, scoring just once in ten games, while registering three assists in the process.

Clement has started him in every single game so far this campaign, and sooner or later, he is going to run out of gas.

The defender turns 33 at the end of October and with his contract expiring in 2025, he might not have long left in Glasgow.

3 CB – John Souttar

Souttar was in wonderful form against Malmö. Not only did he win 100% of his aerial duels during the match, but the centre-back also made six clearances and wasn’t dribbled past once.

This means he will retain his place in the starting XI, especially as he and Robin Propper are beginning to form a solid partnership at the back.

With Connor Goldson departing during the summer, Souttar has taken on the mantle of becoming a key player under Clement, something that he appears to be relishing thus far.

4 CB – Robin Propper

Like Souttar, the Dutchman delivered a solid performance in the Europa League as he won 50% of his total duels, while he was also extremely comfortable in possession, taking 70 touches during the game.

He is slowly integrating well into the squad, and it looks as though the club finally have a central defensive pairing which Clement can trust.

5 LB – Neraysho Kasanwirjo

Given the fact the clash against Malmo was Kasanwirjo’s first start for the club, it was an inspired performance, one that could have ended up with a goal.

The Dutchman missed a glaring chance in the dying minutes, but overall, he was impressive. He only lost possession six times, while making a key pass.

This should see him retain his place in the starting XI against Hibs.

6 CM – Connor Barron

The former Aberdeen starlet is fast becoming the finest piece of transfer business by Clement during the summer, as he has already established himself as a key member of the starting XI.

Indeed, the midfielder has started all but one of the club’s games this term, forming a dynamic partnership with Mohamed Diomande, one that could see the Gers return to the summit of Scottish football.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

The Ivorian enjoyed one of his finest performances for a while against Malmö. The midfielder finished the game with a 94% pass success rate while winning seven of his 11 total duels and making two key passes.

He dominated the centre of the pitch and more of this will be expected against Hibs, no doubt about that.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

Vaclav Cerny started against the Swedish side in midweek, but he failed to really get into the match. The Czech winger should have scored his second goal for the club but curled what appeared to be a simple finish wide of the post.

Ross McCausland replaced him with just 20 minutes left and enjoyed a wonderful cameo. He scored his second goal of the season with a neat finish on his weaker foot, while succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts.

Dubbed a “superb talent” by journalist Josh Bunting, the Northern Irishman will come into the starting XI in place of Cerny for the clash against Hibs.

9 AM - Nedim Bajrami

The Albanian opened the scoring after just 55 seconds in midweek as he was deployed on the left wing.

Against Hibs, however, Bajrami will move across to his favoured slot as an attacking midfielder, which should allow him to showcase his creative talents even more.

10 LW – Jefte

The Brazilian was suspended for the Malmö game due to being sent off against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League qualifier last month.

The youngster has been a breath of fresh air for Rangers at left-back since filling in for Ridvan Yilmaz, succeeding with 71% of his dribble attempts while winning over 50% of his total duels in the Premiership.

With Oscar Cortes and Rabbi Matondo missing, Jefte will push into a more advanced role this weekend.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The Nigerian striker hit the post which led to Bajrami scoring against Malmö, but aside from that, he missed yet more big chances.

There is no doubting the striker can score goals, but the sheer volume of chances he misses is becoming a concern.

With Danilo still out injured, his only competition is Hamza Igamane, who doesn’t appear ready for a spot in the starting XI as yet.

This means Clement will be forced to stick with Dessers against Hibs. Hopefully, he can make up for a poor display against Malmö with a goal or two on Sunday.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Hibs – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Propper, LB – Kasanwirjo; CM Barron, CM – Diomande; RW – McCausland, AM – Bajrami, LW – Jefte; ST - Dessers