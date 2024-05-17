Just as the climax to the 2021/22 campaign, Glasgow Rangers travel to Edinburgh on the final day of the season to play a Hearts side who finished third in the Premiership.

Unfortunately, this time, there won't be a major European final a few days later. There will be a Scottish Cup final appearance, however, and the Light Blues defeated the Jambos 2-0 in their previous showpiece at Hampden.

With the event taking place just a week after the final round of league fixtures, Philippe Clement may be inclined to perhaps give certain youngsters a few minutes at some stage of another against the Tynecastle side, similar to Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s approach two years ago.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Belgian did state that Abdallah Sima and Ryan Jack could both potentially play some minutes during the match as they make their step up from injury, while Leon Balogun is close to returning to action - although the Hearts tie may be too soon for him.

With this in mind, here's a look at the starting XI which could take to the pitch for the final Premiership game of the 2023/24 campaign.

1 GK – Jack Butland

Michael Beale didn’t do much right during his spell in charge of the Light Blues, yet luring Butland north of the border was one of his best decisions by far.

The goalkeeper has kept 25 clean sheets across 56 games in all competitions and the Light Blues Premiership title challenge would never have come to the fore if it weren’t for his heroics between the posts. This will be a good warm-up ahead of the Scottish Cup final.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain is currently the top scorer in the squad, netting 24 times. With two games to go, he will be aiming to add a couple more goals to that tally in what has been the most prolific season of his career.

The defender will be focusing on winning the cup final next week as he looks to lead the Gers to their second domestic trophy of the campaign.

3 CB – Leon King

Despite having plenty of potential and being touted as the future of the Ibrox defence, King has found opportunities sparse this season under Clement.

Due to injuries to Balogun, Connor Goldson and John Souttar, the centre-back started against Dundee, delivering a mature display that featured a 91% pass success rate while losing possession just six times.

4 CB – Ben Davies

The Englishman is only in the starting XI due to the aforementioned injuries to his fellow centre-backs, as his future under Clement looks uncertain.

Prior to making a start against Celtic, the defender had made just one appearance since December – the clash against Kilmarnock a week before.

It certainly looks as though he will be called upon next week at Hampden by Clement.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

There is no doubt injury issues have plagued his time at the Light Blues, but when fit, he is the best left-back in the current squad.

The Turk has missed 14 games through injury, most notably after the international break in March, which halted the momentum he had built up since Christmas.

He should be ready to start against Hearts and the Scottish Cup final.

6 CM – Nicolas Raskin

Despite plenty of hype, the Belgian has made only 17 appearances in the top flight this term, struggling with injuries and consistency.

Due to John Lundstram’s suspension after a red card against Celtic, he was recalled to the starting XI against Dundee and delivered an astute display.

Not only did he make two key passes, but the midfielder also won four of his seven contested duels during the clash and another 90 minutes on Saturday.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

The 22-year-old represents the future of the Ibrox midfield. In 17 appearances for the Glasgow side, Diomande has already netted twice and looks assured at the heart of the midfield.

He is exactly the type of player Clement is looking for as if he can develop properly, the Ivorian will certainly make sure the club generate a solid profit from his sale.

8 RW – Scott Wright

Ross McCausland did score in midweek against Dundee, but the youngster will be given a rest against Hearts on Saturday in preparation for the cup final next week.

Scott Wright came off the bench against the Tayside outfit and finally scored his first goal of the season on his 31st appearance.

9 AM – Alex Lowry

Again, like McCausland, Cantwell shone in midweek but could well be rested ahead of the clash against Celtic at Hampden.

Alex Lowry is a wonderful young talent and giving him some game time against the Jambos could be a wise idea. Hailed as “exceptional” by analyst John Walker last year, the 20-year-old has plenty to prove under Clement.

10 LW – Fabio Silva

The on-loan forward has polarised the Ibrox faithful during his spell in Glasgow. He may have scored five times for Rangers, but his spell won't be looked back on as being successful.

Due to a lack of options out wide, he will start against Hearts and could possibly be in contention to play against Celtic next weekend too.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The Nigerian striker certainly doesn’t lack heart, but his finishing skills certainly require a lot of work ahead of next season.

Across all competitions, the 29-year-old has scored 22 goals, yet in the Premiership alone, Dessers has missed a staggering 26 big chances. Even if he converted half of these, that would be an extra 13 goals scored.

He has a chance to improve this tally against the Tynecastle side in preparation for the Scottish Cup final and a goal or two could get him into the right mood.

The centre-forward could be a useful option next season, but it is clear Clement needs to bring in another striker or two during the summer transfer window.

Predicted Rangers starting XI to play Hearts in full – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – King, CB – Davies, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Raskin, CM – Diomande; RW – Wright, AM – Lowry, LW – Silva; ST - Dessers