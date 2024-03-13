Glasgow Rangers secured passage into the Scottish Cup semi-finals courtesy of a 2-0 win over Hibs last weekend.

The result ensures the Gers are still on course to win all three domestic trophies, but could a European one be added too?

Of course, it is too early to be thinking that far ahead, but with the way the Ibrox side are performing at the minute, anything is possible.

A 2-2 draw against Benfica in the first leg was an excellent result, especially considering they were missing four wingers due to injury and Philippe Clement could perhaps make a couple of changes from the cup clash four days ago.

Indeed, the Belgian manager could make two alterations to the starting XI that defeated Hibs as they welcome Benfica to Ibrox.

1 GK – Jack Butland

The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Hibs in what was a solid showing yet again by the former Crystal Palace gem.

Across seven Europa League matches thus far, Butland has conceded eight goals along with making 24 saves. His stunning double stop last week kept the Gers in the game against the Portuguese side, and he is vital to any success the Light Blues will have between now and May.

2 RB – James Tavernier

During the 2021/22 Europa League campaign, Tavernier finished as the top scorer in the competition, netting seven times during the knockout stages to lead the club to the final.

So far this season, he has failed to score or grab an assist in the competition, although he did score three times in the Champions League qualifiers.

The captain will be aiming to end this drought in European competition and what better time to do that than versus Benfica in front of a packed Ibrox.

3 CB – John Souttar

The centre-back has been rewarded for his fine form of late with a call up to the Scotland squad, and it is certainly deserved.

The Scot has started the previous 14 matches in all competitions as he has formed a solid partnership alongside Connor Goldson and Clement won't be changing things at the back right now.

4 CB – Connor Goldson

Goldson scored an own goal last week against Benfica, but he did win three of his four duels along with losing possession just five times during the clash.

Alongside Souttar, the pair have been a dependable unit and if they can maintain their current form on Thursday evening, Benfica may find it difficult to break through.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Yilmaz is the true definition of giving a player time to settle before judging him. Since coming into the starting XI for Borna Barisic, the Turkish defender has been wonderful.

In the Premiership this term, he has created six big chances, averaged 1.7 key passes per game and succeeded with 1.3 dribbles per game, clearly evidence of his incredible attacking skills, which could see him as a permanent replacement for the Croatian.

6 CM – John Lundstram

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, yet Clement will surely be working on an extension to keep the player at Ibrox.

Lundstram made one key pass, took 60 touches and made three tackles in a commanding performance during the first leg. In front of a capacity crowd, the former Sheffield United gem will thrive.

7 CM -Mohamed Diomande

The January signing is fast becoming a crowd favourite to his excellent displays so far, notching two goals in just nine games for the Gers, while he grabbed an assist last week in the first leg.

The Ivorian has worked well together with Lundstram in the heart of the midfield, as the Englishman’s defensive skills have allowed Diomande to burst forward and join the attack on a regular basis.

8 RW – Rabbi Matondo

During the clash against Hibs, both Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland came off injured and it looked like yet more injury woes for Clement.

The Belgian said in his press conference that Sterling would not be in the squad, while the Northern Irishman will be checked ahead of the game, leaving a space open for Matondo.

The £23k-per-week winger has played on the right wing 53 times during his career, scoring 12 goals and grabbing seven assists. Despite starting just once in Europe this term, he may be the most logical choice for Clement

9 AM – Tom Lawrence

Clement did offer some good news during his press conference, saying Todd Cantwell is now ready, but it will be Lawrence who is given the nod again for the second leg.

The Welsh midfielder scored the opener during the first leg and having someone of his quality available, despite his recent injury woes, has given the side something extra in attack, no doubt about it.

10 LW – Fabio Silva

The on-loan starlet has thrived since being moved to a left-wing role recently and this culminated in the player scoring the clincher against Hibs in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Silva attempted six dribbles during the first leg, succeeding with just one, but he looked extremely lively and a real threat to Benfica’s backline throughout the clash.

With Abdallah Sima and Oscar Cortes ruled out through injury, he will be given the nod yet again on the left flank.

11 ST – Kemar Roofe

Two substitute appearances in the previous two matches indicate that Roofe could be due more game time on Thursday.

It would certainly be a gamble unleashing the “important” gem – as so dubbed by former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst – but there is no doubt he could offer more than what Cyriel Dessers has recently.

The Nigerian striker completed only eight passes against Benfica last week, while taking just 17 touches and even failing to register a single shot.

Roofe can certainly add something different to the attack as he is able to drop deep and link up well with the midfield and this could see the £26k-per-week forward get the nod ahead of the 29-year-old.

Something has to change up top and Roofe has a previous history of scoring important goals for the club.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Benfica: GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Goldson, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Lundstram, CM – Diomande; RW – Matondo, AM – Lawrence, LW – Silva; ST – Roofe.