Glasgow Rangers take a break from Premiership action this weekend as they welcome Ayr United to Ibrox for a Scottish Cup clash.

The tie will take on even greater significance as former Celtic captain Scott Brown is now in charge of the Honest Men, but the Light Blues should win comfortably.

The match comes just four days after their crucial win over Aberdeen in the top flight and this indicates that Philippe Clement may make a few changes to his starting XI tomorrow.

One player who will be dropped is Cyriel Dessers, as he put in a poor performance against the Dons.

Cyriel Dessers failed to take his opportunity vs Aberdeen

The Nigerian striker had scored in three of his previous four matches leading up to the midweek clash, yet he was largely ineffective in front of goal.

Throughout the match, Dessers managed only 28 touches, won zero of his attempted duels and completed only 16 passes in what was a poor display all-round.

It looked as though he was returning to some sort of form following the winter break, but when Clement needed him most, the 29-year-old failed to produce the goods.

This should mean Fabio Silva gets unleashed from the starting XI tomorrow, and it could be the ideal match for him to add to his goal tally.

Fabio Silva must be unleashed by Rangers against Ayr United

The Portuguese striker may only be at Ibrox on a temporary basis, but he could establish himself as a key member of Clement’s team over the next few weeks.

Silva is valued at €12.8m (£11m) according to Football Transfers, and he demonstrated his class against Livingston last weekend, scoring a wonderful opener.

This was not enough to force his way into the starting XI against the Dons, but when he came on for Dessers with just over 30 minutes remaining, he had the chance to shine.

The 21-year-old did look much more dynamic than the striker he had replaced, succeeding with two of his three dribble attempts along with making a key pass, and his willingness to drop deep and link up with the midfielders meant he wasn’t isolated.

Fabio Silva against Aberdeen Goals 0 Key passes 1 Successful dribbles 2/3 Touches 22 Big chances missed 1 Stats via Sofascore

Indeed, Silva could have added the cherry to the cake in the final moments as he missed a golden chance to make it 3-1 to the Gers, but his effort drifted wide by the narrowest of margins.

Lauded as “infectious” by teammate Connor Goldson for his performances in training, a solid display against the second tier tomorrow may cement his place as the main striker over the coming weeks.

The game is a perfect opportunity for Clement to give some minutes to a variety of fringe players as he analyses who belongs in his long-term plans and who doesn’t.

While the Light Blues should secure passage into the quarter-finals, they will have to be wary of complacency, but the Belgian manager will have the side well drilled heading into the match.

They last won the Scottish Cup in 2022, ending a 13-year drought in the process, but the 49-year-old will be desperate to add the trophy to the League Cup which is already nestled in the Ibrox trophy room.