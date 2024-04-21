Glasgow Rangers head to Hampden for the third time this season as they look to secure a place in the Scottish Cup final this afternoon.

Hearts are the opposition and Philippe Clement will be hoping the Light Blues can secure a third victory over the Jambos at the national stadium in the space of 23 months.

Following the dismal performance against Dundee, failing to score, and having to settle for a 0-0 draw, there will hopefully be some changes to the starting XI.

One player who must drop to the bench is John Lundstram, who has looked off the pace in recent weeks.

Why John Lundstram should be dropped against Hearts

The experienced midfielder has looked fairly lethargic recently and was given a match rating of 5/10 by Glasgow World for his display against Dundee.

While Lundstram may have taken 103 touches and completed 82 passes in midweek, the former Sheffield United player failed to have any real impact on the match.

He won just three of his seven contested duels along with being dribbled past twice and failing to create any big chances.

John Lundstram's stats against Dundee Accurate passes 82/94 Total duels (won) 7 (3) Key passes 1 Big chances created 0 Possession lost 12 Via Sofascore

Against Hearts, some more dynamism is urgently required and this could see a chance at the base of the midfield.

Mohamed Diomande has missed the previous two matches due to a thumb injury, but Clement confirmed that he is available to play against the Tynecastle side.

Mohamed Diomande’s statistics for Rangers

The Ivorian’s presence has certainly been missed during the previous two fixtures, which have seen Rangers fail to win.

Since arriving in Glasgow during the January transfer window, Diomande has featured 12 times for the club, scoring twice, and hasn’t looked out of place in the starting XI.

Although starting just six Premiership matches, the 22-year-old has already created one big chance, averages 1.4 key passes per game and succeeded with 50% of his attempted dribbles.

Even defensively, the young midfielder has also demonstrated his talents. Not only has he won 3.8 total duels per game – a success rate of 51% - but he has also made 1.8 tackles per game and recovered 5.1 balls per game, showcasing his effectiveness while both going forward and dropping deeper to help defend.

His future looks incredibly bright, with a chance to establish himself as a key member of the Rangers' midfield for the next few seasons.

Analyst John Walker hailed the player upon the announcement that he was going to join the Light Blues in the winter window, lauding him as an “aggressive tackle and carrier” and he has certainly demonstrated this on numerous occasions recently.

Lundstram has failed to put in a decent performance across the previous three matches, and it is time Clement made some sweeping changes to the starting XI, starting with certain members of the senior leadership team.

This could also see Connor Goldson dropped to the bench in place of Leon Balogun. Diomande being fit is a massive boost for the Belgian ahead of what is a huge match for the Gers.