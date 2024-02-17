Glasgow Rangers will be looking to replicate the performance they displayed at Ibrox in midweek as they secured all three points following a 2-1 win over Ross County.

The stats speak for themselves; 43 shots on goal, 23 on target, yet the club scored just three goals and Philippe Clement knows which area of the team he needs to improve.

With a clash against St Johnstone to come tomorrow afternoon, the Belgian will be looking at making a change or two to the starting XI, especially with the games likely to pile up once the Europa League fixtures are announced.

Although the majority of the squad impressed against County, Clement will be keen on freshening things up in an attacking sense, and this could see Rabbi Matondo drop out of the starting XI.

Rabbi Matondo should be dropped vs St Johnstone

The winger has proven to be a useful option for the former Club Brugge boss to call upon recently, especially with Abdallah Sima out for the foreseeable future due to injury.

With the Gers dominant in midweek, Matondo was rather underwhelming as he took just 23 touches during the first half, made one key pass and lost possession seven times.

He may well have gotten on the scoresheet had his effort not hit the woodwork, but Clement brought him off at the interval and replaced him with January signing Oscar Cortes.

The youngster looked in the mood against the Staggies, and he should be unleashed from the start on Sunday against the Perth side.

Oscar Cortes' game in numbers vs Ross County

The young winger made his first start for the club against Ayr United last weekend, and he arguably should have had a goal or two, but with time, he will finally open his account for the Light Blues.

He certainly looked keen to impress in midweek, going on to make four key passes during the second half while taking five shots in total, and the Colombian looked far more dynamic than Matondo as he often drifted into central positions to increase his chances of getting on the scoresheet.

He was cruelly denied by the goalkeeper, but his display was encouraging and this surely gives Clement the licence to deploy him on the left wing from the first whistle against the Saints.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The 49-year-old tactician will have been pleased with just how many clear-cut chances the Gers created against County, yet with a more clinical striker, the club could have scored nine or ten goals.

Hopefully, this is not something they rue as the campaign approaches its final weeks, especially with goal difference likely to come into play and Clement will be encouraging his players to make every shot count on Sunday.

Statistics against Ross County (14/02/24) Rabbi Matondo Oscar Cortes Key passes 1 4 Touches 23 46 Dribble attempts (succeeded) 0 3(1) Big chances created 1 0 Total shots 2 5 Stats via Sofascore

Another win would allow the momentum to keep building and this is vital as the Light Blues head into what will be a busy spell of the season, as Scottish Cup and Europa League fixtures will soon need to be taken care of.

Considering the club looked dead and buried in the title race back in September, the former AS Monaco coach has done a remarkable job and only three points will do tomorrow.