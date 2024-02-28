Glasgow Rangers delivered arguably their most impressive display so far under the Philippe Clement regime on the weekend, defeating Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox.

The win saw them temporarily extend their lead to five points in the Premiership table over Celtic, although the Parkhead outfit did secure victory against Motherwell on Sunday.

The Light Blues face another tricky test this evening as they travel to Ayr to face a resurgent Kilmarnock side who have already defeated the Gers this term.

That was way back in August under different circumstances, but their plastic pitch is always difficult to play on and Clement’s men will have to be at their very best to secure all three points.

One player will be missing, however, as Todd Cantwell is expected to be unavailable for the next few weeks due to injury.

The latest on Todd Cantwell's injury

During the recent 3-0 win over St Johnstone, Cantwell was targeted by the opposition for more than his fair share of rough challenges, and he was eventually taken off after just 60 minutes clutching his hamstring.

While speaking to the media prior to the clash against Hearts, Clement delivered the injury news no supporter wanted to hear, saying: “Todd Cantwell will be out for a few weeks which is disappointing but that is football.”

This means he is likely to miss the Europa League clashes against Benfica in March, along with a couple of Premiership games, and it represents a big blow, especially judging by his recent performances.

Todd Cantwell’s season in numbers

Under Michael Beale, Cantwell did not start the season as well as anticipated, registering only one assist under the Englishman before he was sacked in late September.

The former Norwich City gem was disrupted by a knee injury which he suffered against Celtic, having to wait until the start of November to score his first goal of the season.

Since being moved back into his preferred number ten slot, the 25-year-old has been wonderful. He has scored five league goals since Christmas Eve, has created four big chances, averages 1.6 key passes per game and has succeeded with 1.1 successful dribbles per game in the top flight this term.

There is no doubt Cantwell has been one of Clement’s main attacking threats of late, but they did not seem to miss his presence against Hearts, netting five without reply.

Tom Lawrence was utilised in the attacking midfield role, yet with a plastic pitch perhaps not being the best surface to play on, might Clement relocate another player?

Mohamed Diomande only joined the club last month, yet his performances so far could tempt the Belgian manager into moving him into a more advanced role against Kilmarnock tonight.

What Rangers paid to sign Mohamed Diomande

With the squad thinning due to injury issues, Clement looked to strengthen during the January transfer window and he made three new signings.

Both Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes arrived, and it has given the club a boost going forward, but the move for Diomande was certainly a surprise, especially with the depth Clement has in the midfield.

The 22-year-old signed a loan deal with an obligation to buy for a fee in excess of £4.3m and the move certainly looks like it has paid off already.

Clement will be keen to establish a serious player trading model at the Ibrox side over the coming years, buying young talent for cheap before selling on to make a profit, and Diomande certainly fits the specifications for this.

Despite playing only five games for the club thus far, the Ivorian has taken to Scottish football with ease, and he could be relocated tonight in place of Cantwell.

Mohamed Diomande’s Rangers statistics

The player was introduced to the first team gradually, having not played in a few weeks following his arrival, with Clement giving him just five and 11 minute cameos during his first two Premiership appearances for the club.

He was given his first start for the Gers against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup and ran the show against the second-tier outfit, which led to Clement unleashing him against St Johnstone in the league a few days later.

Mohamed Diomande's previous two Premiership starts St Johnstone Hearts Goals 1 1 Key passes 2 1 Successful dribbles 1/1 1/1 Ground duels won 5/5 1/1 Tackles 3 0 Via Sofascore

In a tense opening half, Diomande opened up his account for the club with an excellent goal to give the Light Blues a one-goal advantage heading into the break, and they eventually won 3-0.

He also won 100% of his ground duels against the Saints, while making two key passes, three tackles and one interception as he impressed for the club.

Better was to come against Hearts last weekend. The youngster scored the first goal of the game after just two minutes, calming a nervous Ibrox crowd, and it was yet another well-taken goal.

Once again, the midfielder won all of his ground duels along with succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, and it showcases his ability to not only be a reliable attacking outlet, but also be effective when his side don’t have the ball.

This should give Clement the licence to unleash the promising gem in a more advanced slot behind either Silva or Cyriel Dessers tonight.

Prior to his arrival in Glasgow, analyst John Walker hailed the talented midfielder, saying he was an “aggressive tackle and carrier” along with stating that he “absolutely loves the physical nature of midfield” and he has showcased these qualities already despite joining a month ago.

Securing all three points is the only thing that matters this evening for Rangers, as it will allow them to maintain their two-point advantage over Celtic in the race for the title.

While Cantwell’s injury is not great, Clement must be buoyed by the fact he has a plethora of options available to him that can fill the void, with Diomande being the obvious example.

He has clearly shown in his previous five matches how much of a positive impact he can have in this Gers side and with a tricky encounter in Ayrshire approaching tonight, Diomande could well be the game-changer that sees the club head back up to Glasgow with three points in the bag.