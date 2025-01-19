Glasgow Rangers won back-to-back Premiership wins under Philippe Clement for the first time since early December with the midweek victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Truthfully, with some more composure in the final third, the final score could have been 6-0 or 7-0 given how much the Light Blues dominated the game.

League duty is put on the back burner this weekend, as the Gers welcome Fraserburgh to Glasgow for a Scottish Cup tie.

Everything points to a comfortable win for the home side, but will Clement make a few changes for the match?

Rangers team news vs Fraserburgh

The Light Blues made their first signing of the January transfer window, announcing defender Rafael Fernandes on a loan deal with an option to buy from French side Lille.

He won't be in the squad for the match this afternoon, despite there being a couple of injury issues within the team, due to not arriving at the club in time.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Clement said: “Danilo, and Oscar Cortes will be out of the squad for Sunday.

“Jack Butland is hoping to be in the squad for Sunday.”

Danilo had to be subbed against Aberdeen after suffering a shoulder issue, but it appears as though he will only be out for a couple of weeks in what is a much-needed boost for the Ibrox side.

Rangers' record in the Scottish Cup - last five seasons Season Stage reached Result 2023/24 Final Lost to Celtic (1-0) 2022/23 Semi-Final Lost to Celtic (1-0) 2021/22 Final Defeated Hearts (2-0) 2020/21 Quarter-Final Lost to St Johnstone on penalties 2019/20 Quarter-Final Lost to Hearts (1-0) Via Transfermarkt

Against the Dons, he operated just behind Hamza Igamane, with the pair linking up rather well. Who will come in and replace the Brazilian for the Scottish Cup clash?

Ianis Hagi played on the left flank, but he should be relocated in a more central role against the Highland League side.

Ianis Hagi could replace Danilo for Rangers

Hagi has been wonderful since returning to the squad in October. Since then, the £21k-per-week dynamo has scored twice and registered four assists in 15 games for the Light Blues.

Hailed as being an “absolute dream to work with” by former manager Steven Gerrard, the Romanian has exuded the utmost professionalism and is now reaping the rewards.

Across 13 matches in the Premiership, Hagi has created five big chances, averages 1.7 key passes and succeeds with 53% of his dribble attempts, offering Clement a reliable attacking option in the final third.

He has been used out wide on numerous occasions this season, and during his spell with the club, but as a number ten, Hagi can provide a greater threat in the final third.

The midfielder will be able to link up well with Igamane, who is likely to retain his place in the starting XI, using his creative abilities to generate chances galore for the young African forward.

There is no doubt he will cause the Fraserburgh defence plenty of problems, due to his creative qualities. Anything but a comfortable victory will pile yet more pressure on Clement, as the Scottish Cup is realistically the last chance for the Gers to win silverware this season.