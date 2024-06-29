Glasgow Rangers lack of success last season was due to a variety of reasons. As the Premiership campaign reached its climax, the Ibrox side faltered, as several of the senior leadership team failed to inspire the team when the going got tough.

Injuries also didn’t help the cause, as Philippe Clement had to endure many games without several of his key players, most notably Abdallah Sima and Ridvan Yilmaz.

It was the matches against Celtic which proved to the Light Blues' undoing, failing to defeat their Old Firm rivals at all throughout the 2023/24 season, which included a 1-0 loss in the Scottish Cup final.

Since August 2021, Rangers have won just one Old Firm clash in 90 minutes, and that was when Celtic had already wrapped up the League title during the 2022/23 campaign.

The reason? A lack of control in the midfield, allowing Celtic to dominate proceedings and this has given them the upper hand.

It is clear the Gers miss someone like Steven Davis, who was able to dictate play in these types of matches.

Steven Davis’ Rangers statistics

The Northern Irishman enjoyed two wonderful spells at the Light Blues, making a total of 362 appearances while lifting a host of honours during both his spells north of the border.

Despite his advancing years, Davis was crucial in everything positive about Rangers under Steven Gerrard, none more so than during the 2020/21 campaign which saw the club finally end their decade-long wait for a league title.

Steven Davis' Rangers stats Season Games Goals 2022/23 16 2 2021/22 33 1 2020/21 49 2 2019/20 41 1 2018/19 18 0 2011/12 39 5 2010/11 53 5 2009/10 50 4 2008/09 39 6 2007/08 24 1 Via Transfermarkt

The midfielder finished that season with an 89% pass success rate, while averaging 81.7 touches per game, winning 57% of his ground duels and being dribbled past on just 0.7 occasions per match, showcasing his ability on the ball, which allowed him to control the entire game from the heart of the midfield area.

He was Gerrard’s conductor in that Rangers side, and it is no coincidence that ever since he suffered a career-ending injury in 2022, the club have lacked this control and added bite in the centre of the pitch.

Even his record against Celtic is impressive, especially during his second spell in Glasgow. Since rejoining the Gers in January 2018, Davis played 13 Old Firm matches, losing just three.

Since his last outing in the derby in September 2022, the Light Blues have lost seven times and drawn twice, further evidence of how much they miss Davis.

Could Clement finally replace the Northern Irishman with a move for a Scot who impressed at club level last season?

Rangers eyeing swoop for Championship midfielder

According to reports, Rangers have made contact with Norwich City regarding a move for midfielder Kenny McLean as Clement looks to add some much-needed depth to his playing squad.

He currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Canaries, which suggests Clement may have to come in with a decent transfer offer in order to secure his services ahead of next season.

Having signed plenty of youngsters this summer, the club will require some experience too in their squad and McLean could provide that in abundance.

One potential problem lies with his salary. At Norwich, McLean is earning £25k-per-week, which could prove to be a potential stumbling block, as Clement seems keen on bringing the wage bill down.

Should a deal be cut with the Championship side, however, it could prove to be a solid piece of transfer business by the Belgian, especially with McLean’s plethora of experience in both the English and Scottish top flights during his career thus far.

Kenny McLean’s season in numbers for Norwich City

Across the entire 2023/24 campaign, McLean made 52 appearances for the Canaries as they came close to sealing promotion to the Premier League.

A return of two goals and five assists may not sound impressive, yet McLean offers much greater qualities which could see him shine at Rangers.

Among his teammates, the Scottish international ranked third for overall Sofascore rating in the Championship (7.08), along with ranking first for accurate passes per game (54.7), second for accurate long balls per game (4.2), fourth for tackles per game (2) and third for interceptions per game (1.2), showcasing his sublime passing skills while also offering some defensive solidity in the midfield area.

His former manager, David Wagner, praised McLean, saying: “He is one of, if not the, most reliable players we have. He is a good person as well."

Reliable is exactly the sort of player Clement needs as he seeks to topple Celtic and return Rangers to the top of the pile in Scotland next term.

Kenny McLean could finally replace Steven Davis at Rangers

McLean could give the Gers that control in the midfield they have been sorely lacking in recent seasons.

When compared to his positional peers in the men’s next 14 competitions, McLean currently ranks in the top 6% for attempted passes per 90 (67.21), while ranking in the top 21% for progressive passes (6.41) and top 19% for progressive carries (1.92) per 90, which is yet more evidence of the fact he loves to control the game plus moves the ball forward as often as possible during games.

These qualities are certainly similar to the ones Davis offered during his spell at Rangers, particularly his second stint, where he was deployed slighter deeper due to his advancing years.

If Clement can negotiate a decent transfer fee for the 32-year-old, then there is no doubt he would be a worthwhile signing ahead of next term.

Since moving to Norwich, the Scot has played 68 times in the Premier League, proving that he can mix it with the very best in the country.

A move for him is a no-brainer, but like every other significant signing the club looks to make, it will all come down to the financial aspect.

Davis was a vital cog in the machine during two separate spells at Rangers. Should McLean join the Light Blues, Clement may just replace the former Northern Irishman.