Glasgow Rangers could be set for a busy final 24 hours of the January transfer window as Philippe Clement aims to add another player or two to his squad.

Deals for Fabio Silva and Mohammed Diomande are the only ones that the Light Blues have completed so far, and it could lead to a very nervy final day of the winter window.

Another centre-forward is required in order to aid Silva and Cyriel Dessers, while there may even be a departure or two along the way as Clement seeks to free up some funds.

One player who looks to be leaving Glasgow is Jose Cifuentes, with the player failing to settle in Scotland following his move from Los Angeles FC last summer.

Jose Cifuentes appears to be leaving Rangers

According to reports, the Gers accepted a loan offer for the midfielder from Turkish side Rizespor, with the club having the chance to purchase the player for £2m during the summer and this looked like a solid deal considering he cost £1.2m just a few months ago.

Rangers Review journalist Derek Clark revealed at the start of the week that Cifuentes did not fancy a move to Turkey, despite their interest, and it now looks like he is on the move to another continent.

The saga has taken a new twist as it looks as though the 24-year-old could now be set to join Brazilian side Cruzeiro before the end of the transfer window, as a move closer to home certainly appeals more than moving to Turkey.

The Ecuadorian failed to really hit the ground running at Ibrox, making just 14 starts for the Gers since joining last summer, registering only two assists during that time, and he was never really given consistent game time, which would have allowed him to forge his way into Clement’s future plans.

While Diomande has arrived at the club this month to add some depth to the midfield area, the Belgian manager will be looking at bolstering this area ahead of next season and beyond with a focus on signing young, dynamic talent.

Could he then, make a move for a Scottish youngster who is out of contract at his current club at the end of the season?

Rangers search for new signings

Ryan Jack and John Lundstram are both out of contract following the end of the 2023/24 season, and it remains to be seen whether Clement will offer them extensions.

It looks as though the former Club Brugge manager is moving away from the philosophy held by previous managers of signing older players with limited shelf life by attempting to lure youth talent who could be sold for a profit.

With Cifuentes close to leaving and the futures of both Lundstram and Jack still unclear, this is where Connor Barron could enter the equation.

His name was mentioned in a press conference as the manager discussed potential incomings, but according to Football Scotland, he remained coy on the midfielder regarding any potential interest.

The Aberdeen starlet has entered into the final few months of his contract and he could follow in the footsteps of Jack, who found himself in a similar situation back in 2017 before eventually joining the Gers on a free transfer.

Clement could certainly forget all about Cifuentes by securing a pre-contract agreement with Barron before any other team enters discussions with him and there is no doubt he has what it takes to make an impression in the first team at Rangers.

Connor Barron could be an ideal signing for Rangers

The 21-year-old has already made 56 appearances for the Dons since breaking into the first team during the second half of the 2021/22 season after two impressive loan spells at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts.

These temporary stints in the lower leagues allowed him to gain vital senior experience, and it has allowed him to develop into a wonderful midfield prospect, that, in all honesty, has been underused by Aberdeen this term.

The youngster has played only 22 times for the club since the start of the season and out of those appearances, the Dons have won nine games and drawn five.

Connor Barron's domestic statistics for Aberdeen 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 1 0 Assists 2 1 Key passes per game 0.5 0.7 Big chances created 1 2 Total duels won per game 2.9 2.8 Via Sofascore

In the games he didn’t feature, the Pittodrie outfit won just twice, suggesting he made a positive difference in the starting XI rather than wasting away on the bench, and this lack of game time could potentially be down to his contract situation.

The 21-year-old currently ranks fourth among the squad for big chances created (two) in the Premiership this term, along with ranking fifth for accurate long balls per game (1.9), fifth for interceptions (0.7) and seventh for accurate passes per game (21.5), yet it is evident that these figures would be much higher if he was offered more minutes in the league to showcase his talents.

Analyst John Walker profiled the talented Scot on X as he approaches the final few months of his current deal and he claimed his key qualities were “passing and moving” while he is “always looking forward” in order to create chances for his teammates.

Walker also analysed a Scotland U21 fixture against Belgium in which Barron starred, stating that the 5 foot 9 dynamo is “relentless” and a “tough tackler” and these attributes could allow him to easily fit into the current Rangers side.

It is clear that the Ibrox side require more homegrown players in order to comply with UEFA regulations and making a move for Barron would certainly help in that regard.

He has the potential to reach the very top and Aberdeen’s loss will be another team's gain, that’s for sure.

Hopefully, Clement has been monitoring the youngster since joining the club in October as he could offer a plethora of skills which would allow the 49-year-old to forget all about Cifuentes, unearthing a future Scotland international in the process.

While a move during the current transfer window is unlikely, making an effort to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement would allow Clement to tick one box off the list of the positions he needs to fill ahead of the 2024/25 season.