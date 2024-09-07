Glasgow Rangers may have signed nine players during the summer transfer window, but Philippe Clement shouldn’t neglect the youth talent he has at his disposal.

Aside from Nathan Patterson’s emergence and subsequent sale to Everton for a fee in the region of £16m in 2022, the only player to make his way into the starting XI on a regular basis is Ross McCausland. Could it now be the turn for someone else?

Alex Lowry burst onto the scene in the same month Patterson was sold, although he has yet to become a mainstay in the first team. Does he still have a future at the Ibrox side?

Alex Lowry’s Rangers statistics

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a dream debut against Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup in January 2022. The youngster replaced the injured Ianis Hagi and immediately made an impact, scoring shortly after coming on.

Lowry made another six appearances between then and the end of the season, scoring once while registering two assists as it looked like he had a wonderful future at the club.

The 2022/23 campaign was a difficult one, however, before Michael Beale sent him on loan to Hearts for the 2023/24 season, where he made 17 appearances for the Jambos.

Alex Lowry's Premiership stats on loan at Hearts Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes per game 1.8 Successful dribbles 1.2 Total duels won per game 3.5 Possession lost per game 18 Via Sofascore

He is yet to make an appearance under Clement. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, does his future lie away from Ibrox? Especially as the Belgian could unearth a brighter midfield talent in Cole McKinnon.

The next academy prospect to shine at Rangers

Like Lowry, McKinnon made his debut during the 2021/22 season, coming on as a substitute against Hearts and scoring his first goal for the Gers.

A loan spell at Partick Thistle followed, which saw McKinnon gain vital senior minutes and he registered six goal contributions in the process.

He was praised before his move to Partick by journalist Jordan Campbell, who said: “The 19-year-old is highly rated at Ibrox and scored in the final league game of last season. Goes box-to-box and has a knack of getting a goal.”

While chances have been limited under Clement, McKinnon has still featured three times, notably in the Europa League clash against Benfica last term.

The Belgian has the likes of Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin to call upon as options in the heart of his midfield, but there is no doubt McKinnon has the qualities to establish himself in the first team.

Lowry appears to have lost his way recently. Considering he was touted as one of the brightest prospects a few years ago, it is a shame to see him seemingly slip out of Clement’s plans going forward.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series uncovers the very best wonderkids in world football. Every club dreams of having the next Mbappe in their academy, don't they?

McKinnon has obviously made an impression towards the end of last term, and he could well be used occasionally this season.

If he continues to impress when given opportunities for the Light Blues, the 21-year-old could become a solid member of the first team squad.