Glasgow Rangers' recent financial results show a loss of £17.2m, and it is clear that the Light Blues could face challenges in the next couple of years.

Judging by the performances on the pitch this season, Philippe Clement will be doing well to finish second in the Premiership given the recent form of Aberdeen, the side that Rangers play this evening.

Having laboured to a 2-1 win over St Mirren on the weekend, Aberdeen will pose a much greater challenge. Changes will be made, but who comes into the starting XI?

Clement could unleash Cyriel Dessers vs Aberdeen

Hamza Igamane started against the Buddies but struggled and was replaced by Cyriel Dessers for the second half.

The Nigerian has scored seven goals this term, although none have come in the Premiership since August. With limited options in this department and Igamane’s lack of experience, the 29-year-old looks nailed on to start against Jimmy Thelin’s men this evening.

Clement needs players behind Dessers to make things happen for him, giving the striker the best chances to increase his goal tally.

While Tom Lawrence is available, the Belgian should give a start to someone who can make all the difference – Ianis Hagi.

Why Hagi could make his first start of the season for Rangers

The Romanian has scored at Pittodrie before, netting during a 1-1 draw in January 2022, just a few days before he suffered a serious knee injury which kept him out for a year.

Due to a contract dispute, Hagi only made his first appearance of the season last month, coming on as a substitute against St Johnstone. He grabbed an assist before being shown a red card, announcing his return in dramatic circumstances.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Once hailed as an “absolute dream to work with” by Steven Gerrard, the £21k-per-week star could get Dessers firing again, especially if he can replicate his early Rangers form.

The attacking midfielder was perhaps at his best during his maiden campaign in Glasgow, helping the Gers win the 2020/21 Premiership crown unbeaten.

Ianis Hagi's stats in 2020/21 for Rangers Goals 7 Assists 11 Big chances created 6 Total duels won per game 3.2 Shots per game 1.8 Key passes per game 1 Via Sofascore

Across 33 matches that season, Hagi registered 18 goal contributions in the league alone – seven goals and 11 assists – while also creating six big chances, averaging one key pass per game and succeeding with 0.6 dribbles each match.

His creativity allowed others such as Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe to flourish and there is no doubt he could do the same for Dessers tonight.

Making an impression against Aberdeen this evening could be the catalyst that Hagi needs to push on and finally live up to his potential. If he can create a few chances in the northeast and help the Light Blues secure a confidence-boosting victory, Clement may give him plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks.

The Dons have yet to taste defeat this season. Will Rangers be the first to inflict such a result tonight? Or will Thelin lead his side to another impressive result against one of the Old Firm?