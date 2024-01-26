Glasgow Rangers have finally confirmed their second signing of the January transfer window, as midfielder Mohammed Diomande arrives from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland on an initial loan deal until the end of the season with an obligation to buy.

Following the signing of Fabio Silva on a loan move towards the end of 2023, the Ibrox faithful have been made to wait for the next signing, yet this deal has eclipsed expectations.

Philippe Clement is certainly asserting his authority and, alongside director of football recruitment Nils Koppen, the duo are tapping into areas that previous managers largely neglected.

With just six days left until deadline day, the Belgian manager may be keen to add another player or two to his squad in order to bolster his options, especially as the schedule could get hectic in the coming weeks.

With this in mind, could he potentially secure a deal for another midfielder this month? As a talented young Croatian is reportedly being monitored.

Rangers search for new signings

The deal to bring Diomande to Ibrox shows just how much Clement is thinking of the future, as he is just 22 years old and could potentially turn into a wonderful player.

His arrival also signifies the need for establishing a proper player-trading model, as the Ivorian could net the Gers a major profit should he develop and then move on from the club in the next few years.

According to Football Scotland earlier this month, the Light Blues are showing interest in Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Marko Bulat as they could face a few midfielders potentially departing this summer.

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack are both out of contract at the end of the season and there has been no news with regard to possible extensions for the pair as yet.

While a move for Bulat may not occur during the current transfer window, especially with the Croatian club valuing him at around the £5m mark, he could potentially be a player Clement is eyeing up for a summer transfer.

Koppen has sent scouts to keep an eye on the player amid the interest and shopping in this type of market showcases their willingness to find young talent from abroad who could develop into excellent players in Scotland.

The 22-year-old could be an ideal signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but much will depend on whether Rangers can win the Premiership title and give themselves a chance at securing a return to the Champions League.

If Bulat is a realistic signing, the youngster could form an ideal midfield partnership alongside Diomande.

The stats that show why Marko Bulat and Mohammed Diomande could work well together

Diomande will come into the Gers side with high expectations, especially following Clement’s recent praise.

The manager said of his new signing: “He is one of the biggest prospects in Scandinavia… so there were a lot of teams interested in him”

The move shows how much faith the board have in the 49-year-old and Diomande could emerge as one of the finest players in Scotland.

Diomande is capable of playing both deep and slightly further forward depending on the system being used, but if he was paired with Bulat, he could potentially be utilised in a slightly more advanced role due to his eye for goal, having scored 13 times for his club prior to joining Rangers.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson claimed that the Ivorian is “A very strong ball carrier and forward-thinking passer, he’s exactly the type of player Rangers could be doing with in the midfield.”

Add to the fact he has averaged 1.1 key passes per game, has created three big chances, and has taken 1.1 shots per game, clearly showcasing his attacking talents from the heart of the midfield.

Bulat, on the other hand, provides a more defensive stability to the midfield, evidenced by the fact he has won 57% of his total duels per game this term for Zagreb, along with being dribbled past just 0.3 times per game and recovering two balls per game, clearly demonstrating how effective he is defensively in the middle of the pitch.

This partnership could be the future for Rangers over the coming years if Clement was able to pull off a major coup and sign the youngster.

Marko Bulat would be an excellent signing for Rangers

The midfielder has certainly upped the ante this term with regard to goal contributions, already scoring five times and chipping in with two assists, which is an improvement on last season’s tally of just two assists, and it suggests he has improved his attacking abilities.

Along with his aforementioned defensive skillset, Bulat is swiftly emerging as a complete all-round midfielder and this could benefit Clement, who will be looking for more dynamic players to come into his squad.

Croatians to have played for Rangers Year joined Appearances Dado Prso 2004 117 Nikica Jelavic 2010 56 Antonio Colak 2022 39 Nikola Katic 2018 59 Borna Barisic 2018 225 Niko Kranjcar 2016 26 Via Transfermarkt

Watson also spent time analysing the Croatian gem for the Rangers Journal and even likened him to a former Barcelona superstar, saying:

“From watching Bulat and looking at the numbers, he reminds me of a young Ivan Rakitić. He’s a box-to-box midfielder who is a very capable defender and a goal scoring threat.

“Technically gifted and intelligent in and out of possession, hence the Rakitić comparison.”

Now imagine a duo of Bulat dropping deeper and protecting the back four, while also being able to spring forward and provide an attacking threat if required, alongside the dynamism and creativity of Diomande.

It has all the makings of a perfect midfield partnership which the club have been missing over the years, and it could allow Clement to form a solid backbone in his side.

Of course, money does not grow in trees and money will have to be recouped via player sales in the summer, but the Belgian boss must go all out and land Bulat in the coming months, otherwise it could be another case of what if.

The Gers have missed out on so many players who have gone on to bigger and better things over the previous few years and this needs to change if they are to return to the top of Scottish football.