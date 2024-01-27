Highlights Glasgow Rangers have made the signing of Mohammed Diomande on loan with an obligation to buy, benefiting all parties.

There are rumors that the club is looking to sign Lawrence Shankland before the transfer window closes, to bolster their attacking options.

Shankland has had an impressive season so far with Hearts, and his potential signing could have a similar impact to Kris Boyd's spell at Rangers.

Glasgow Rangers could be set to enjoy the final few days of the transfer window, especially if their latest signing is to go by.

The Gers officially announced the signing of Mohammed Diomande on Friday and the midfielder has joined on an initial loan with an obligation to buy during the summer in a move that benefits all parties.

The deadline is fast approaching, and it even appears as though Philippe Clement has signed a new left-back, with the club reportedly agreeing a deal to sign Brazilian Jefte according to Fabrizio Romano.

Could there perhaps be another signing or two before next week, however, especially with Clement desperately needing to bolster his attacking options.

Rangers search for a new striker

While it appears that the midfield is covered following the signing of Diomande and the left-back position bolstered by the agreement to sign Jefte, the Belgian still requires at least another forward if he looks to add more trophies this season.

One name that has been perennially linked with the Ibrox side is Lawrence Shankland. Could the final days of the winter window see the Gers finally make a concrete move for the Hearts forward?

According to Football Insider, the club have reportedly turned their attention back towards making a move for Shankland this month and his contract with Hearts expires at the end of next season.

Journalist Dean Jones provided a more recent update on the situation when speaking to GIVEMESPORT, saying:

“Hearts fans are ticking off the days and growing in optimism that this deal will not happen. I'm told there's a chance and to not totally rule out a Rangers move for Shankland.

"It won’t definitely happen, but it’s not dead yet. So, if Rangers fans are looking for some optimism that this deal is still alive, it is still alive, but only just.”

If a move goes through, it could be reminiscent of the deal that brought striker Kris Boyd to Ibrox from Kilmarnock back in January 2006 and the 28-year-old could certainly have a similar sort of impact to the former Gers goal machine.

Kris Boyd enjoyed a goal-laden spell at Rangers

Although Boyd was much younger than Shankland when he was linked with a move to the Gers in 2006, he had spent the previous four and a half seasons scoring for fun in Scotland, netting 63 goals during this spell, and it led Alex McLeish to lure him to Ibrox.

Over the next four and a half years, Boyd became the best natural Scottish finisher at the club since a certain Ally McCoist, scoring 112 goals while winning six major honours before he left to join Middlesbrough in 2010.

Kris Boyd's Rangers statistics Goals Appearances 2014/15 10 43 2009/10 26 40 2008/09 28 40 2007/08 18 34 2006/07 23 28 2005/06 17 19 Stats via Transfermarkt

He returned for a single disappointing campaign in 2014/15, but his impact during that first spell must not be underestimated and while the club have had better centre-forwards since he left, Boyd’s cat-like reflexes to pounce on any loose ball and clinical nature in the opposition penalty box has arguably yet to be replaced.

Shankland could certainly be Boyd 2.0 should he make the move to Ibrox this month, and he could give Clement that boost he currently requires in the final third to ensure big chances are being put away more regularly.

The stats that show why Lawrence Shankland would succeed at Rangers

The former Dundee United striker has had widespread praise lavished on him since joining the Jam Tarts in the summer of 2022, with Barry Ferguson being one of his biggest admirers.

Indeed, the former Gers captain even went as far to say that Shankland would be a perfect fit for Clement as he aims to strengthen, saying:

“Let’s start with Lawrence Shankland who catches my eye every time I see him play for Hearts.

“This guy has improved his game to such an extent over the last couple of years that I’m surprised he’s not been snapped up already but, watching him on Wednesday, I saw a ready made Rangers centre forward.”

His first season in the capital saw the 28-year-old find the back of the net on 28 occasions, and he even finished the Premiership season ranked third for goals scored, proving how impressive a campaign he had for Hearts.

Not only that, but the former Ayr United hitman also finished the season ranked first among the squad for goal frequency (a goal every 127 minutes) in the top flight, along with topping the pile for shots on target per game (1.4) and goals and assists (28) and his performances back in Scotland have clearly attracted a few potential suitors.

Despite a tough opening part of the current season, Shankland has enjoyed a solid run of form of late, and at the time of writing, he has already scored 18 goals and chipped in with three assists, as he looks on course to break his tallies for both metrics from last season.

If he makes the move to Rangers, the 28-year-old will be playing alongside a better calibre of player and this could certainly spur him on to find the back of the net even more regularly than he is now.

Cyriel Dessers is still dividing opinion among the Ibrox faithful. The Nigerian striker has shown glimpses of talent, with his goal in the latest win over Hibs proving that he has the creativity to make his Rangers career a success.

Ultimately, though, he will be judged by goals and goals alone. Having scored just 11 times in his opening 32 matches, the former Feyenoord striker has to do more if he aims to have a future at the club.

Signing the 6 foot 1 machine, who was dubbed a "fantastic" captain by teammate Craig Gordon, could perhaps give Dessers the jolt he needs to allow him to improve his performances amid some solid competition.

Shankland may be slightly older than Boyd when he joined the Light Blues, but there is no doubting his ability to make an impact in Glasgow should he make the move in the next few days.

It would be a surprise to see him join Rangers, but the transfer window is often full of surprise, and if he does then Clement could have his own Boyd at Ibrox for the second half of the campaign and beyond.