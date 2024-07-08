Glasgow Rangers finally announced the signing of striker Hamza Igamane last week after a saga which had gone on for several weeks at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old has become the seventh signing by Rangers this summer as Philippe Clement continues to bolster his squad with yet more attacking talent.

It appears as though the boss is trying to do the majority of his transfer business prior to the season starting, allowing the new arrivals to gel with the current members of the team, which could give the Gers a chance to start off the 2024/25 campaign with a bang.

Having made numerous signings, Clement’s next port of call will be moving on the deadwood at Rangers as he looks to reduce the wage bill and raise funds for future signings.

There have been plenty of rumours linking Cyriel Dessers with a move away from Ibrox, while the future of Sam Lammers has been discussed ever since the end of last season. Both players could command a decent transfer fee in the transfer window amid recent interest surrounding them.

Summer signings made by Rangers Player Club signed from Oscar Cortes RC Lens (loan) Hamza Igamane AS FAR Connor Barron Aberdeen Jefte Fluminense Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan Mohamed Diomande FC Nordsjaelland Via Transfermarkt

One name who has been linked with an exit over the previous 12 months is Scott Wright. Might this summer finally see the winger depart Rangers after three and a half years?

The latest on Scott Wright's future at Rangers

Last summer, Wright looked set to join Turkish side Pendikspor, with a fee of around £500k being agreed between the two clubs. A week or so later, however, the move was called off amid his wage demands.

Michael Beale retained his services for the 2023/24 campaign, but it now looks like Clement is ready to move him on this summer.

According to reports, the former Aberdeen starlet looks like he is closing in on a move to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the next few days.

Owls manager Danny Rohl refused to discuss names following questions by a reporter regarding Wright’s move, but it certainly looks like he is leaving the Light Blues as Clement continues his summer rebuild.

Scott Wright’s Rangers statistics

The 26-year-old won't be missed by the vast majority of the Ibrox faithful, especially taking into account his stats since joining the club midway through the 2020/21 campaign.

Across 117 matches for the Glasgow side, Wright scored just 12 goals while chipping in with seven assists, hardly earth-shattering numbers.

In the Premiership last season, Wright ranked in a lowly 25th spot for big chances created (1), along with ranking 22nd for key passes per game (0.6) and 17th for successful dribbles per game (0.4), which suggests he failed to really make an impression during his time on the pitch last term.

It has been clear for a while now that Wright isn’t up to the required standard for a club like Rangers, especially if Clement wishes to bring back the league title to Ibrox, thus an improvement is needed on the right wing.

There have been plenty of links to players from markets the club haven’t operated in as often as they would’ve liked in recent years, especially from South America.

It looks as though a Chilean winger is being touted for a move to Scotland…

Rangers could sign perfect Wright replacement

An update has emerged from South America with regard to Rangers showing interest in a 22-year-old winger in recent days.

Journalist Victor Morales shared an update via social media platform X, saying: “Anderlecht is interested in the soccer player Gonzalo Tapia from Universidad Católica. The footballer has a low value, so Anderlecht plans to acquire his services, but they are not the only team interested in the Chilean, Rangers and CSKA Moscow are looking for him.”

The youngster has a contract which expires in December this year, indicating that Clement could potentially secure his services for a fee that wouldn’t break the bank.

If Wright does move on, there will be plenty of space on the right flank for reinforcements and Tapia certainly looks like an attractive option, especially given his potential.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig profiled the player back in 2021 as part of his talent of the day series, stating that he is a “flamboyant winger” while even claiming that he is similar Italian sensation Federico Chiesa regarding style of play.

Since making his debut for Universidad Catolico in 2020, Tapia has made 103 senior appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and grabbing nine assists in the process.

Impressive numbers indeed, and the previous two campaigns have seen the winger step up his contributions in front of goal.

Throughout 2023, he registered seven goal contributions in 29 matches before showing signs of improvement in 2024 thus far, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in just 19 matches for his club.

These figures clearly showcase how impressive he is in the final third and this is something Clement is desperate for on his right-hand side.

In the Chilean top flight this season, Tapia has also averaged 0.9 key passes per game, created three big chances and succeeded with 0.5 dribbles per game. These may not shine as bright as his stats in front of goal, but they could be worked on should he make the move to Rangers in the next few weeks.

The South American gem has bags of potential and could go far if given the right opportunity at the correct club in Europe.

Clement’s philosophy this summer appears to be signing players for a low value before selling them on in the future for a potential profit, thus establishing a player trading model which has been absent from Ibrox in recent years.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Tapia would be a success at Rangers, but surely he could offer more than Wright going forward, judging by the statistics in recent years.

Much will depend on how many players leave Glasgow over the coming weeks, but snapping up the talented Chilean is a move that the 50-year-old must not miss out on this summer.