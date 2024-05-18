Glasgow Rangers have now gone three seasons without winning the Premiership title. Philippe Clement did a remarkable job in pushing Celtic for as long as possible with this group of players, but ultimately, the Gers stumbled when the pressure was on.

Things need to change this summer. Clement should be looking at moving out some of the deadwood at Ibrox while bringing in young, dynamic talent who can take the Old Firm side to the next level.

Mohamed Diomande could be the first of many youngsters who fit the bill. Not only does he possess wonderful potential, but the midfielder has the chance to bring in a major profit for the Gers in the coming years.

Clement has a player right under his nose who should be ready to kick on after a disappointing few years. Might it be the last chance saloon for Alex Lowry this summer?

Clement must unleash Alex Lowry against Hearts

While the league might be done and dusted heading into the final round of fixtures this weekend, the Scottish Cup final takes place on May 25.

With nothing to play for against Hearts this afternoon, Clement should consider resting Todd Cantwell and giving Lowry some precious minutes in the starting XI.

On the final day of the 2021/22 campaign, Rangers also faced Hearts and the “gallus” Scot – as dubbed by coach Andy Goldie – started that match, going on to score and grab an assist against the Tynecastle side just days ahead of the Europa League final.

He was rewarded with a place on the bench for that match which the Gers lost, yet he has failed to live up to his prodigious potential.

The Rangers starting XI when Alex Lowry made his debut (21/01/2022) Player Position Allan McGregor GK James Tavernier RB Connor Goldson CB Leon Balogun CB Jack Simpson LB John Lundstram CDM Ianis Hagi (Alex Lowry replaced him in 1st half) CM Juninho Bacuna CM Brandon Barker RW Fashion Sakala LW Cedric Itten ST Via Transfermarkt

Could today be the catalyst which will allow the 5 foot 11 starlet to prove to Clement he belongs as Rangers?

Alex Lowry’s stats this season

In a bid to see the midfielder secure more game time, Michael Beale sent him on loan to Hearts last summer.

In just 17 games for the Jambos, Lowry scored once and registered four assists before his loan spell was cut short by Clement due to him suffering an injury.

It had the promise of being a productive spell at the capital side, yet he failed once again to really demonstrate his talents on a consistent basis, starting just ten Premiership matches under Steven Naismith.

The 20-year-old recovered to make the bench during the midweek 5-2 win over Dundee at Ibrox yet failed to make it onto the pitch.

Saturday afternoon represents an ideal chance for the midfielder to make a rare start, especially as there is no pressure on the Light Blues - having previously been hailed as "unlike anyone else at Rangers" by Graeme Murty, in relation to "his technical ability, the range of passing that he sees and executes, his individual ability to go past people and he has a remarkable degree of self-confidence".

Even if Lowry only played for 45–60 minutes, allowing him some minutes in the legs while also giving him the chance to prove to Clement he has the attitude to succeed at Rangers.

The Scot looked like one of the most exciting teenagers to emerge from the academy after his debut in January 2022, but he has lost his way slightly in the following two seasons - his time is not up just yet, however...