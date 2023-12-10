Glasgow Rangers secured a 1-0 win over Hearts in midweek, yet the victory came at a cost as yet more injury problems have engulfed the Ibrox side.

During the match, midfielder Tom Lawrence had to be substituted after only 20 minutes and was replaced by Jose Cifuentes and, despite a few promising performances of late by the Welshman, it remains another disrupting injury blow.

This wasn’t the only injury issue announced by the manager, however.

Rangers injury news

Following the midweek victory, Philippe Clement spoke to the media during his post-match press conference and provided an update on Lawrence, while also announcing a new injury blow in the form of Danilo.

He said: "Tom will be out for sure until the winter break and Danilo will also be out until that time so that is not so good.

"Danilo has a problem with his knee because of a bad tackle in the game, an unlucky situation, part of football. Because of contact, he had a problem with his knee.

"The chances are he requires surgery so yes, it could be long term.

"It is a big blow for the players because they were really motivated, they were performing well and it is now time to focus on the guys who are fit because we have really important games now."

The injury crisis is something that needs to be looked into at the club and, hopefully, Clement can delve into the January transfer market in order to find a replacement for the Brazilian, who has been his main centre-forward option since arriving at the club.

Danilo’s season in numbers

Michael Beale splashed £6m to lure the marksman from the Eredivisie in the summer transfer window and considering he had scored 14 goals for Feyenoord during the 2022/23 campaign, it looked as though it could turn out to be a decent piece of business.

It took a while for the 24-year-old to get up to speed in Scotland, however, as he started just three matches before the first international break at the start of September and considering the lavish transfer fee, it didn’t reflect too well on Beale.

He then suffered a fractured cheekbone against St Johnstone in the middle of September and this injury kept him out for six matches, while meaning he had to wear a mask upon his return to protect the area.

Under Clement, however, the Brazilian looked like he could become the main striker at the club and a return of three goals and four assists across 11 games indicated he was improving.

His recent knee injury means the Belgian will need to turn elsewhere and with the lack of options available to him, the winter transfer window can’t come quick enough.

The players who can replace Danilo

Cyriel Dessers is the obvious choice to return to the starting XI, yet his performances for the Gers have been dismal, to say the least - even despite netting in the win over Dundee on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has featured 24 times for the club this season yet has only seven goals to show for it, with only four of those coming under Clement.

The Nigerian also ranks first across the squad with the most big chances missed in the Premiership this season with 11 and this clearly highlights how poor he has been in front of goal.

Another option Clement may have to utilise is that of Kemar Roofe, yet his fitness clearly can’t be trusted.

Since the start of last season, the 30-year-old has made just 17 appearances for the Light Blues, scoring just three times in the process, and while he may be able to play one full game, there is no guarantee he can play two or even three games in a week.

Might the 49-year-old have a trick up his sleeve, however? He could ease the Danilo injury blow by unleashing Abdallah Sima through the middle rather than out on the left wing.

Abdallah Sima’s season in numbers

Alongside Jack Butland, Sima has arguably been one of the best signings made by the club of late, although the move is a season-long loan deal.

It looks as though Clement is striving to make this move permanent however, and it would certainly give the club a much-needed boost with regard to their forward options.

The 6 foot 2 gem has already found the back of the net 13 times through 27 appearances in what has been a wonderful start to the campaign for the winger.

While his consistency could improve, his pace and ability in front of goal has ensured his spot on the left wing over the previous few months and the 22-year-old currently ranks third in the team for shots on target per game (one) and first for successful dribbles per game (1.6) domestically this season, indicating how important he has been for the club.

James Tavernier lauded him earlier this season, saying: “He has been a real attacking threat for us this season. He’s got electric pace and can finish in difficult areas.”

With Danilo out until the new year at least, Sima could be deployed through the middle, and he has had success in that position for previous clubs.

Indeed, during the course of his career, the youngster has featured as a centre-forward on 30 previous occasions, scoring nine goals and chipping in with three assists - a decent striker rate.

This should give Clement plenty of confidence that if he unleashed the on-loan Brighton starlet in a more central role, there is no doubt he could continue his fine scoring rate.

Rabbi Matondo has returned from his injury and this will mean the left-wing void will be filled by the Welshman, giving Sima a clear pathway to leading the line.

This may represent a gamble, but with the fixtures coming thick and fast for the Light Blues, it doesn’t look as though he has any other options.

Dessers and Roofe have proved that they simply cannot be relied upon, especially due to dismal performances and injury issues, and this leaves Sima as the only other natural choice.

If the move works, the Belgian will be widely praised, and it could well save their season from collapse.