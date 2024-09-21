Glasgow Rangers returned to domestic action last weekend with a whimper rather than the bang that many of the Ibrox support were expecting.

Of course, Dundee United at Tannadice was always going to be a tough challenge, but after Tom Lawrence scored the opening goal after just seven minutes, that was as good as it got for Philippe Clement’s men.

One of the most positive aspects of the underwhelming 1-0 victory was summer signing Hamza Igamane receiving a 25-minute cameo.

The Moroccan youngster took the game in his stride, showcasing his talents despite limited minutes. Could Clement unleash him from the starting XI this evening?

Hamza Igamane should start for Rangers vs Dundee

Despite arriving at Ibrox during the summer transfer window, it took a few weeks for him to build up his fitness.

Clement brought him off the subs bench during the 3-0 defeat to Celtic at the start of the month, but he was only given 11 minutes.

Against United, however, it was a different story. His inclusion made the Gers much more dynamic going forward, with his excellent ball control and special awareness giving him plenty of freedom in the final third.

With more clinical finishing, he could have had an assist after a wonderful through ball, but it was a solid cameo overall.

With Cyriel Dessers in need of a rest, this is Igamane’s chance to shine against Dundee in the League Cup quarter-final.

Rangers five previous League Cup quarter-finals Opposition Result Date Livingston 4–0 Rangers September 27, 2023 Dundee 1–0 Rangers October 18, 2022 Livingston 2–0 Rangers September 18, 2021 St Mirren 3-2 St Mirren December 16, 2020 Livingston 1–0 Rangers September 25, 2019

There could well be more than one change, as one of Clement’s other summer signings is ready to make his first start for the Light Blues.

Why Nedim Bajrami should make his first start for Rangers

The Albanian scored after just 23 seconds against Italy at Euro 2024 in the summer, impressing for his country despite the fact they exited at the group stage.

In Serie A last season, the attacking midfielder scored twice and grabbed two assists for Sassuolo, although he couldn’t prevent the club from being relegated.

Bajrami also created three big chances, averaged 0.8 key passes per game and succeeded with 57% of his dribble attempts, demonstrating his attacking qualities in one of the top European leagues.

It was seen as a coup when the Gers announced his signing, with Kai Watson, founder of the Rangers Journal lavished praise on the midfielder, saying: “A technically gifted, intelligent footballer than can play in multiple positions with plenty of Serie A experience.”

He was limited to an appearance from the bench last weekend, coming on for the second half, showing flashes of his brilliance.

He managed to succeed with two of his four dribble attempts, while also winning 50% of his total duels in what was his introduction to Scottish football.

With a chance to progress to the semi-finals of the League Cup for the fourth consecutive year, the onus will be on Clement to mix things up and give a few new arrivals some game time.

This could see Igamane and Bajrami form a wonderful duo as they bid to take down the Dens Park side this evening at Ibrox.