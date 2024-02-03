Glasgow Rangers take on Livingston at Ibrox this afternoon as they look to make it three wins from three in the Premiership since returning from the winter break.

In what is usually a tricky tie to negotiate, Livi are currently bottom of the top flight having won just two games all season and scoring only 15 goals, suggesting that the Gers should be easing to a straightforward win.

Of course, it is never easy for the Light Blues, but Philippe Clement has turned them into a well-drilled outfit that can now claim wins even when not playing particularly well, with the 1-0 win over St. Mirren last week being one example.

With the January transfer window done and dusted, Clement will have to be content with his three new signings, but it looks as though Mohammed Diomande and Oscar Cortes will have to wait to make their debuts.

Rangers team news vs Livingston

The Belgian manager spoke to the media prior to the clash against Livi, claiming that today would not be the most logical time for both new signings to see some action.

He said: “Oscar (Cortes) played matches recently so has that level of fitness. Diomande played his last game at the end of November and was in the pre-season period so we need to manage these players into the squad.”

Hopefully, it will not take long for the duo to get up to speed, especially as there are a host of important fixtures ahead and squad rotation will be crucial.

Thankfully, there do not seem to be any new injuries among the squad and Clement will have a similar pool of players to choose from this weekend.

He might make a change or two to the starting XI and this could see some fresh legs come into the team.

Clement may make some changes against Livingston

Against the Buddies last weekend, the former AS Monaco boss experimented slightly, moving Dujon Sterling from the midfield slot he has been starring in of late to a role on the left wing due to Abdallah Sima’s injury.

Despite winning the clash 1-0, the positional switch did not exactly go swimmingly, with Sterling failing to provide the same attacking threat as either Sima or Rabbi Matondo, which was natural considering he tends to operate in a defensive role.

Sterling played nearly the full tie, being replaced with a few minutes to go, but he failed to have any real positive influence on the match.

The Englishman lost possession 11 times along with making just one key pass and winning only three of his 14 total duels, suggesting that a more advanced role is not for him.

Matondo made a brief cameo against the Paisley outfit, but Clement must now hand the former Manchester City starlet a start today, especially with Sima unavailable and Cortes not yet up to full speed.

Rabbi Matondo could terrorise Livingston

Much was expected of the Welshman when he arrived in Glasgow in the summer of 2022, yet he struggled throughout his debut campaign in Glasgow.

Across 28 matches in all competitions, the former Schalke gem registered just five assists, and it looked as though his stint in Scotland was over after just one season.

He knuckled down in pre-season, however, and was given another chance under Michael Beale, one which he took with both hands.

The winger scored his first-ever goal for the club during a Champions League qualifier against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox in August, and he was looking sharp and keen to provide a reliable threat in front of goal.

Indeed, his display against the Dutch side even led journalist Euan Robertson to dub him a “bright spark” and his goal was crucial in the eventual 2-2 draw.

The 23-year-old has since scored another goal and grabbed four assists – with one coming against Livi back in August – and he has proven that he deserves some regular opportunities in the starting XI.

In his last start for the Gers against Hibs last week, Matondo was in wonderful form. Not only did he provide an assist, but the £23k-per-week machine also created two big chances, made two key passes, took six shots in total, and succeeded with 75% of his dribble attempts, generally running their defence ragged during the clash.

Rabbi Matondo's domestic stats for Rangers 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 0 1 Assists 4 3 Key passes per game 0.8 0.8 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 1.3 Big chances created 4 3 Stats via Sofascore

Another performance like this against the side propping up the rest of the table could cement his spot on the left wing for the foreseeable future and give him a major confidence boost.

Matondo ranks third among the squad for successful dribbles per game (1.3) in the top flight this term, while he also ranks tenth for shots on target per game (0.3), indicating that while he uses his pace and trickery to bamboozle opposition defenders, his finishing could do with some work.

Rangers record against Livingston

David Martindale’s side have proven to be tough competitors over the previous few seasons, but lack of budget concerns has hindered them this season, and they could be returning to the Championship for the first time in six years.

Since they gained promotion to the Premiership ahead of the 2018/19 season, Livi have won just once and that was just a few months after getting promoted, securing a 1-0 win against Steven Gerrard’s side.

This season, the Light Blues have scored ten times against the club, conceding zero goals, and it would not be a surprise to see the Gers score three or four today.

Clement will be instructing his side to make a fast start and net a few early goals as it could give him the chance to rotate his squad during the second half, allowing some fringe players to get a chance of some action.

Matondo must be unleashed from the first whistle as he has all the requirements in his locker to terrorise this dismal Livi defence which has conceded a staggering 38 goals and the 49-year-old manager will be expecting all three points without a doubt.

With a clash against Aberdeen to come just three days later, a comfortable win would do the side the world of good.