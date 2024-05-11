Glasgow Rangers have four games left of the 2023/24 season. If they could win all four, while hoping for a favour or two from the teams who will be playing their Old Firm rivals, then it could be a season to remember.

The Premiership title race could well be decided this afternoon as the Light Blues travel to Parkhead to play Celtic in the final derby clash of the season.

The previous meeting between the teams was a pulsating affair which finished 3-3 as the Gers grabbed what looked like an unlikely point following a last minute Rabbi Matondo equaliser.

Philippe Clement’s men will have to be so much better today, however, and eradicate the mistakes which have seen the club slip behind Celtic in recent weeks.

A 4-1 win was secured over Kilmarnock at Ibrox last week, but it wasn’t without its moments as the Ayrshire side took the lead during the first half.

The team got its act together in the second half, but might any of the starting XI be dropped ahead of the Old Firm clash this afternoon? As Todd Cantwell looked a little underwhelming at times.

Todd Cantwell's game in numbers vs Kilmarnock

The attacking midfielder was tasked with being the main creative force for the Light Blues against Derek McInnes’ men last weekend, but it took him a while to get into the game.

The Englishman did finish the game with an 88% pass success rate, while he made one key pass and took five shots, but overall, his attacking contributions were minimal, to say the least.

Indeed, Cantwell delivered six crosses during his 68 minutes on the field, but only one was accurate in finding a teammate, while he failed with his only dribble attempt and won just one of his four ground duels contested.

Todd Cantwell's stats vs Kilmarnock Goals 0 Assists 0 Big chances created 0 Key passes 1 Dribble attempts (successful) 1 (0) Via Sofascore

His display led Lewis Anderson of Glasgow World to give him a match rating of 6/10, claiming that the midfielder ‘got off to a slow start’ during the match.

It wasn’t his worst performance, far from it, but knowing that the club needed to secure all three points otherwise the title race was as good as over, Cantwell could have done much more during the first half.

Tom Lawrence came on for the former Norwich City gem with just over 20 minutes remaining, arguably making more of an impact in that time than Cantwell did all game.

Tom Lawrence's impact against Kilmarnock

The Welshman started on the bench, but with the score 2-1 to Rangers heading into the final quarter of the match, Lawrence was brought on in order to perhaps create a chance or two in order to add a couple more goals.

The substitution didn’t take long to pay off. A pass from Cyriel Dessers was a bit too heavy for Lawrence, yet his first touch took it through the legs of Stuart Findlay, he sent three defenders the wrong way with his second, before curling home a delightful effort behind the keeper with his third.

It was a goal to make any win more enjoyable, but it really took the wind out of Killie’s sails as the tie ended up finishing 4-1 to Rangers.

Lawrence also succeeded with 100% of his dribbles, made one key pass while taking three total shots during his cameo appearance.

It was certainly one of the best impact subs Clement has made in a while. The question now is, will he start against Celtic?

Why Tom Lawrence should be unleashed vs Celtic

Following an injury-disrupted debut season in Glasgow, Lawrence has managed to stay relatively fit during the current campaign.

The former Derby County gem has featured 31 times across all competitions, adding three goals and three assists during his spell on the pitch, giving Clement a reliable attacking option when needed.

Lawrence didn’t cost a penny when Rangers signed him in 2022 and former professional Noel Whelan lauded the attacking midfielder upon his move, saying:

“I think Lawrence is an amazing player. He put the work in at Derby as they were going through a very bad period. I believe he’ll settle right in at Rangers. He was probably one of Derby’s best players for a number of years – with his assists, goals, and that box-to-box nature. He’s a real engine.”

It may have taken a year for the 30-year-old to secure consistent football at Ibrox, but he is finally showcasing his true abilities now Clement is able to call upon him.

Among his teammates, Lawrence currently ranks seventh for goals and assists (five) in the top flight, along with ranking eighth for shots per game (1.8), seventh for big chances created (four) and tenth for key passes per game (1.1).

While on the surface these figures don’t appear to be outstanding, considering Lawrence has started just 11 times in the Premiership since the start of the campaign, averaging 51 minutes per game, the numbers begin to look more impressive.

Clement may well continue with Cantwell as his number ten against Celtic, using the Englishman from the start in the hopes that he can get into the groove early and create plenty of problems for their defence, utilising Lawrence as an impact sub like what he did last weekend.

If the Belgian has a change of heart, however, the £22k-per-week dynamo could certainly offer something slightly different should he be given the nod to play from the first whistle.

Regardless of who makes the starting XI, the whole team will need to be firing on all cylinders right from the get-go this afternoon, otherwise there could be a repeat of what happened at Ibrox last month.

If Clement can keep his charges composed in the first half and create a few chances, the Ibrox side should have a good chance to win the game.

With just two wins since 2010 at Parkhead, it won't be easy, but if these players want to be remembered in years to come, winning games like this is what could earn them legend status.