Philippe Clement knew the size of the task awaiting him at Glasgow Rangers this summer, but is it looking like a job that could stretch into future transfer windows?

Releasing five players at the end of their contracts in May was good progress, shaving thousands off the wage bill in the process, yet this won't be enough to fund future arrivals.

Indeed, players such as Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Scott Wright could all be sold in the coming weeks, yet the trio are all still at Ibrox.

Might it be a player who has contributed so much to the club in recent years who is the first to be sold this summer? As a fresh update has been given regarding his future.

Rangers could cash in on their top scorer from last season

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rangers captain James Tavernier could be set for a move to join Turkish side Trabzonspor.

On Thursday evening, the respected insider revealed that the Super Lig outfit have lodged a "formal proposal" for the Englishman, and while a further update revealed that the offer has been rejected, they could return with "improved terms".

It hasn’t been the first time the right-back has been linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer. A few months ago, Steven Gerrard, now manager of Saudi outfit Al-Etiffaq, was linked with a move for his former player, according to reports from the Middle East (via Football Scotland).

Another former Rangers manager, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, was also looking to take Tavernier away from Glasgow in a bid to bolster Besiktas, meaning the captain has had no shortage of admirers this summer, that’s for sure.

Could this fresh rumour regarding interest from Trabzonspor be the most realistic of the lot? And will Clement cash in on the defender in order to raise precious funds? Only time will tell.

James Tavernier's Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 58 24 12 2022/23 55 18 12 2021/22 58 18 17 2020/21 46 19 17 2019/20 46 3 16 2018/19 57 17 20 2017/18 46 9 9 2016/17 44 2 7 2015/16 50 15 23 Via Transfermarkt

If his nine-year association with the Glasgow side does come to an end this summer, he will depart with the best wishes from the Ibrox faithful.

Might his exit be as sad as when Gerrard left suddenly in 2021 to take over at Aston Villa?

Steven Gerrard’s record as Rangers manager

The former Liverpool icon arrived in Glasgow back in May 2018 with one aim, to stop Celtic in their tracks.

His first two seasons saw plenty of progress on the pitch but were certainly a learning curve in how best to return the Ibrox side to the summit of Scottish football.

The summer of 2020 proved to be the turning point. Buoyed by Celtic’s complacency, the Gers went through an entire league season undefeated, securing their first title in a decade, all while preventing their arch-rivals from winning the much coveted tenth title in a row.

This should have been the beginning of a new era for the Light Blues. With Gerrard’s pulling power at the helm, they should have bolstered their squad that summer, yet failed to do so, which led to the club failing to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Following a stuttering start to the 2021/22 campaign, Gerrard joined Villa in mid-November, thus ending a three-and-a-half-year stint at Rangers.

It took a while for the supporters to get over Gerrard leaving. Might it be the same if Tavernier did likewise?

James Tavernier’s season in numbers

The Englishman finished as the club’s top scorer for the second season in a row last term, netting a staggering 24 goals from right-back in all competitions, pipping Cyriel Dessers to top spot by two goals.

Add in 12 assists, and it is clear to see exactly what the club will be missing should the 32-year-old finally leave this summer.

It wasn’t just his goal contributions which saw him rank highly in the squad last term. Indeed, when compared to his teammates, Tavernier ranked first for big chances created (19), key passes per game (3) and for goals and assists (27) in the Premiership, showing how crucial he was in the final third for Clement’s side.

His goal contributions tailed off towards the end of the season and his mentality was poor during the final weeks, as the Gers suffered defeats against Motherwell, Ross County and Celtic, which saw the league title slip away.

Tavernier's impact at Rangers

While the time may be right for both parties to go their separate ways, it is clear that Clement will have an impossible job of replacing the numbers to which the captain contributes from right-back.

Across 460 games for the Gers, Tavernier has scored 125 goals while registering 129 assists, staggering numbers.

This total of 254 goal contributions for the club works out as a ratio of one goal involvement every 1.8 matches, a stat which would be impressive for a centre-forward, never mind a defender.

Kris Boyd lavished praise on the player in 2022, saying: "Since signing in 2015, Tav has been a key figure in Rangers' recent journey.

"People will rightly point to title No 55 and the part he played in that. They will also look at his role in helping Gers to reach last season's Europa League final. But he's delivered a helluva lot more than that.

"He's become a proud ambassador for the club. As captain, he sets an example for others to follow. His numbers, in terms of goals and assists, speak for themselves. But it's the way he has carried himself that has been so impressive.”

If Clement can sell him for a decent transfer fee, the move will give him some flexibility in the transfer window in terms of new signings.

With the first match of the new season just two weeks ago, it is clear several new players are required to freshen up the starting XI.

Will Tavernier be in the squad for the clash against Hearts at the start of August? It remains to be seen, but the Ibrox faithful must be careful what they wish for.