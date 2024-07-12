Glasgow Rangers haven’t exactly endured the best of pre-season preparations ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Firstly, the Light Blues look like they will have to relocate to Hampden Park for the first few months of the season as work on Ibrox has been delayed during the summer, showing yet again how ill-prepared the board have been recently.

Secondly, Philippe Clement has yet to move on a high earner during the first few weeks of the transfer window, failing to cash in on players who could raise some much-needed funds for the manager.

Sam Lammers has attracted interest ever since his loan spell with FC Utrecht ended in May, while Cyriel Dessers was linked with a move out of Ibrox towards the end of June.

At the time of writing, however, the duo are still at Rangers. With decent transfer fees to be made from selling the pair, Clement must encourage them both to find new clubs, and fast.

There is another player who has been linked with a move away from the Gers in recent months and perhaps this summer would be the ideal time to cash in on him – James Taverner.

Why Rangers should sell James Tavernier

The captain enjoyed his greatest-ever season with regard to goal contributions during 2023/24. Across 58 games in all competitions for the Light Blues, Tavernier scored 24 goals while grabbing 12 assists, leading the way among his teammates in the process.

These numbers may be excellent, especially for a right-back, but Tavernier’s influence as the season entered its final furlong was severely limited.

Indeed, after he scored in a 3-2 defeat to Ross County in mid-April, the Englishman failed to score again as the Premiership title slipped away following several poor performances.

Of course, it wasn’t just Tavernier who let Clement down, as several of the senior leadership team failed to produce when the going got tough, which led to the likes of Borna Barisic and John Lundstram leaving at the end of the season.

After nearly a decade in Scotland, this summer represents the best chance Rangers have of cashing in on the defender, especially considering he will be 33 in October.

Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is reportedly eyeing a move for the captain, having recently become the man in charge of Besiktas, yet the main interest has been from the Saudi Pro League.

Steven Gerrard – now in charge of Al-Ettifaq – is keen on reuniting with his former player in the Middle East. There has been no mention of a fee amid the links, but if Clement could secure a decent profit on the player, it could help him fund future transfers.

The main question should Tavernier depart is who would replace him in the squad? Dujon Sterling is a natural right-back, but someone else will have to be signed as competition.

Could Clement turn to a defender who played for Fenerbahçe last season? As links have resurfaced recently.

Rangers eye move for Nigerian defender

Last week, it was reported that the Light Blues were one of the three teams showing interest in Nigerian defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, which also included Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The right-back was linked with a move to Ibrox last summer, even going as far as tabling a bid for the player in a bid to improve their first-team squad ahead of last season.

It never materialised, but with Osayi-Samuel having only one year left on his current contract, might a swoop this summer prove to be more realistic? Especially in terms of the finances involved.

Reinforcements are required if the club are to claim a first league title since 2021 and Osayi-Samuel could be a solid addition.

What Bright Osayi-Samuel could offer Rangers

The 26-year-old has plenty of experience in British football, making over 200 appearances combined for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers between 2014 and 2021, registering 37 goal contributions in the process.

He was held in high esteem by Mark Warburton, his former manager at QPR, who said this of the defender in 2020 after a positive performance: "He's working so hard. He's got that sheer pace which terrifies defenders and when he uses it wisely like he did today he looks a real handful.

"I'm delighted for him and it's good for the crowd to see a player who gets them off their seats which is what you want.”

While he may not score 20 plus goals in a season like Tavernier, it is clear that Osayi-Samuel could still offer a decent attacking threat down the right flank for the club next term should he join.

In the Turkish Süper Lig for Fenerbahçe last season, the Nigerian scored four goals, created one big chance, succeeded with 1.1 dribbles per game - a success rate of 63% - and finished with a goal conversion rate of 80%, not bad numbers at all from the defender.

The 26-year-old even ranked in the top 11% when compared to his positional peers for touches in the opposition penalty area across the men’s next 14 leagues, showing how often he bursts forward into the final third.

Defensively, Osayi-Samuel won 4.9 total duels per game, lost possession 7.7 times and made 1.8 tackles per game in the top flight last term. Once again, solid numbers from the right-back.

Much will depend on how much José Mourinho wants for the former QPR player this summer, but if it is a fee which is affordable, then a move for him could add some competition to the right side of defence.

Tavernier’s goals will be almost impossible to replace whenever he finally leaves Rangers, but the goal is for more players in the squad to step up and contribute more effectively in the final third.

The captain is an anomaly, but the end of last season showed that perhaps he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, especially when the pressure is on.

Clement has shown before that he does not care about sentiment. If a bid comes in for Tavernier, then it must be accepted, so the club can finally move forward.