Glasgow Rangers have already allowed a number of first-team players to move on from Ibrox after their contracts expired at the end of last month.

Jon McLaughlin, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, and Borna Barisic all moved on from the club and became free agents ahead of the summer transfer window, which officially opened for business last week.

The Gers may also look to move players on by cashing in on them for fees before the window slams shut at the end of August and attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence could be one on the chopping block.

Football Insider recently reported that the Scottish giants will demand a fee of £5m for the Welshman, who they signed from Derby County on a free transfer in 2022.

Philippe Clement could brutally ditch the number ten from the squad this summer by swooping to sign reported transfer target Callum O'Hare as his replacement.

Rangers' interest in Championship magician

Earlier this year, pundit Carlton Palmer mentioned that Rangers and Celtic were both touted as suitors to bring the English whiz up to Scotland ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

His contract with Coventry City is due to expire at the end of the month and this means that the Old Firm sides could swoop in to land him on a bargain free transfer.

However, TEAMtalk recently revealed that Burnley, Southampton, and Leeds United are also eyeing up moves to land the 26-year-old playmaker this summer.

That report also added that the former Aston Villa academy star has also rejected a new contract with Mark Robins' side, which takes them out of the equation to keep hold of him.

If Rangers can win the race to sign the attacking midfielder on a free transfer from the Sky Blues, Clement could then be safe to ditch Lawrence from the squad.

Why Callum O'Hare would be an upgrade on Tom Lawrence

The Belgian boss could cash in on the Wales international knowing that a player with the potential to be an upgrade on him would be coming in.

Their respective form on the pitch as creative midfielders last season suggests that the 5 foot 9 Englishman could offer more at the top end of the pitch.

O'Hare, who was once lauded as a "magnificent" player by journalist Josh Bunting, racked up ten goals and four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions, whereas Lawrence only managed three goals and three assists in 32 outings for Rangers.

23/24 season Tom Lawrence (Premiership) Callum O'Hare (Championship) Appearances 23 31 Starts 12 18 Goals 2 6 Assists 3 3 Big chances created 4 4 Key passes per game 1.1 1.2 Stats via Sofascore

These statistics show that the Coventry magician, who supplied 16 Championship assists between the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, has the quality to make a bigger impact in the final third.

They are both attacking midfielders but the Leeds and Southampton target is directly involved in more goals and creates more chances (key passes) per game on average at league level.

At the age of 26, he is also four years younger than Lawrence and has more long-term potential as a key player for Clement, as he has more time ahead of him to be at the peak of his powers.

Therefore, the Gers boss could jettison the ex-Derby star from the squad by bringing in O'Hare as an upgrade on him ahead of next season.