Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement will have the chance to make changes to his squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Belgian boss has only had the January market to work with so far, having arrived in October to replace Michael Beale last year, and made three loan signings.

Fabio Silva, Mohammed Diomande, and Oscar Cortes were all snapped up by Clement and Head of Recruitment Nils Koppen, and the pair could look to make further alterations to the group ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Gers could also end up losing or letting go a number of players to make way for new signings to take their place, particularly with a host of first-team stars out of contract in the summer.

John Lundstram, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, and Ryan Jack are all due to become free agents at the end of the season, unless the club pin them down to extensions.

John Lundstram transfer latest

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, as relayed by Sport Witness, Trabzonspor manager Abdullah Avci is keen to get a deal over the line to sign Lundstram on a free transfer.

The outlet claims that the Super Lig side are aiming to reach an agreement with the former Sheffield United midfielder to join them for nothing in the coming months.

It also states that they have already agreed a deal with his teammate Barisic, who now looks set to complete a move to Turkey this summer, and they may hope that the Croatia international can convince the Englishman to follow the same route.

Clement could give up on trying to convince Lundstram to remain at Ibrox and ditch the central midfielder this summer by pursuing a deal to sign Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller.

At the end of last month, former Rangers ace Derek Ferguson urged the club to swoop in for Miller over Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, as he claimed that the teenage whiz has more to his game as an all-round number eight than the Dons gem.

In November of last year, TEAMtalk named Rangers as one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on the Scottish youngster ahead of a potential swoop.

Scottish rivals Celtic have also had their eye on the talented ace, whilst they could also face competition from teams in the Premier League down south.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United have all watched him in action for Motherwell throughout the campaign.

Rangers must now press ahead and act upon their interest in the 17-year-old dynamo, who has caught the eye in the Scottish Premiership this term, to then allow them to ditch Lundstram with no worries about the hole that would leave in the XI.

Why Rangers should sign Lennon Miller

Despite not turning 18 until August, the Motherwell enforcer has already proven himself to be a terrific SPFL midfielder with his performances this season.

In fact, the 17-year-old battler has showcased his quality against Rangers, and Lundstram in particular, with a dominant display in a 2-1 win for his team at Ibrox.

Rangers 1-2 Motherwell (02/03/24) John Lundstram Lennon Miller Minutes played 90 90 Touches 89 58 Duels won 5/11 10/12 Tackles 1 3 Interceptions 1 3 Key passes 2 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Miller got the better of the Englishman in the physical battle in the middle of the park, whilst only creating one fewer chance with 31 touches less than the experienced gem.

The teenage dynamo, who has been described as a "midfield machine" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also stepped up against Celtic for his team back in February, with an outstanding assist to help his side take the lead in the match.

Miller took a phenomenal touch on the half-turn to bamboozle Hoops captain Callum McGregor, and then had the presence of mind and weight of pass to tee up Blair Spittal to whip the ball into the far corner.

This shows that he has the quality to stand out against the two best teams in Scotland, which suggests that the youngster has the mentality and ability required to play for a top team, given he can stand up on the biggest stages in the Premiership.

How Lennon Miller compares to John Lundstram

At the age of 17, Miller is not the finished article, and it is worth considering that Clement could work with him to develop the young star's weak points over the years to come.

Passing is an obvious area for improvement for the 5 foot 10 battler, as his passing accuracy of 68% falls well short of Lundstram's 89% for Rangers in the Premiership this season.

Although, Motherwell do only average 44.5% of possession in the league, compared to Rangers' 63.4% possession, and Miller's passing could improve in a team that has more control of the game and space to work with.

23/24 Premiership Lennon Miller (Motherwell) John Lundstram (Rangers Appearances 20 31 Assists 2 4 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.9 2.6 Ball recoveries per game 6.4 6.5 Dribbled past per game 0.9 1.1 Ground duel success rate 68% 49% Aerial duel success rate 70% 57% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Gers target is already significantly better than Lundstram when it comes to their respective work out of possession.

Despite his team having more of the ball, the Light Blues midfielder has been dribbled past 0.2 times more per match and made fewer tackles and interceptions combined per game.

Miller has also won a considerably higher percentage of his duels, both on the deck and in the air, despite only being 17, and this speaks to his impressive physicality and mobility at such a young age.

Therefore, Clement could brutally ditch his 30-year-old metronome by securing a deal to sign the Motherwell star this summer, due to the impressive physical and defensive attributes that he could bring to the Gers team next season and moving forward.

13 years younger than the Englishman, Miller would also be a fantastic long-term signing for Rangers and someone the club could invest in as a future asset to sell on for a profit, whilst also being a key player in the short-to-mid-term.