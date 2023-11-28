Glasgow Rangers were held to a draw for the first time in the Scottish Premiership this season as they failed to secure all three points against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Philippe Clement, who replaced Michael Beale in the dugout at Ibrox last month, remains unbeaten in charge of the Scottish giants but failed to capitalise on Celtic dropping points on Saturday.

The Belgian head coach has racked up six wins and two draws in eight matches in all competitions, which is an impressive start to life in Glasgow for the former AS Monaco and Club Brugge boss.

He has not had the opportunity to bring his own players to Ibrox to shape his squad and the upcoming January transfer window will be the tactician's first chance to bolster his side with possible new additions.

Beale was allowed to bring in new recruits over the summer; including Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Jose Cifuentes, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, and Leon Balogun.

It has now been reported that Clement would like to add to his forward department, despite the signings of Danilo, Lammers, and Dessers by his predecessor.

Rangers transfer news - Bojan Miovski

It was recently claimed by Football Insider that the Belgian manager is 'keen' to snap up a new centre-forward to add to his attacking arsenal in January.

The report added that the 49-year-old chief is also interested in bringing in another left-back to compete with Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic during the second half of the campaign.

However, a goalscorer is within his sights as none of his current number nines have managed more than four Premiership goals so far this season.

With this in mind, Clement should push the club to swoop for Aberdeen centre-forward Bojan Miovski to improve his striker options at the start of next year.

Writing for the Scottish Sun, former Gers ace Kris Boyd suggested that the Dons star is someone the club should consider if they want to add another finisher to their roster in January.

He described the impressive ace as a forward with 'terrific' movement who can be a constant 'handful' for opposition defenders to deal with.

However, Boyd feels that it would be a difficult move for the club to complete as Aberdeen may not be keen to sell him to another Scottish club and he believes that it could take a fee within the region of £5m to tempt them into parting ways with him.

Miovski, who was dubbed a "brilliant boy" by Dons boss Barry Robson, is a proven Premiership performer and that is why Rangers must go all out to secure his signature in January.

There has been nothing to suggest that he is an active target for the Light Blues beyond these comments from Boyd but it is something that Clement should now look into given that the Belgian coach wants to bring in another striker.

Rather than signing another player, like Dessers or Lammers, who has no prior experience in Scotland, the Gers could sign a forward who has the potential to hit the ground running.

This could also allow Clement to finally ditch current Rangers centre-forward Kemar Roofe, who has been a liability for the club in recent seasons.

Kemar Roofe's injury record

The Jamaica international has dealt with consistent injury issues and has not been a reliable option for any Ibrox manager during his time in Glasgow to date.

He missed a staggering 84 competitive matches between the start of the 2020/21 and the end of the 2022/23 campaign through seven injuries.

Roofe's injury record since September of 2020 (via Transfermarkt) Injury Games missed Knee injury 35 Knee injury 22 Knee injury Seven Knock Six Calf problems Five Thigh problems Two Calf problems Seven

The experienced marksman has also been absent from ten matchday squads during the current season and only scored one goal in the ten appearances that he has been able to make so far.

This shows that Roofe is not a player Clement can rely upon over the course of a campaign as his injury problems have been a consistent issue throughout his career at Ibrox and prevented him from being a star for the Scottish giants.

It is frustrating for the 30-year-old number nine as his goal record when fit is an impressive one. Prior to his struggles this term, Roofe scored 36 goals in 78 appearances in all competitions for the club, which is a return of one goal every 2.1 matches on average.

His contract in Glasgow is due to expire at the end of the season and this means that Miovski could be brought in as his replacement in January.

Teams from outside of Scotland would be able to agree a pre-contract with him at the start of next year or the club could finally ditch him by cashing in before his exit on a free.

The statistics that show why Rangers should sign Miovski

The 24-year-old attacker has already proven himself as a Premiership performer and could hit the ground running as he knows how to deliver goals on a regular basis in Scotland and would not need a period of adaptation.

Miovski has rattled in five league goals in 12 appearances for the Dons so far this term, which is one more than any current Gers forward has managed.

He has also caught the eye in Europe with a return of two goals and one assist in three Europa Conference League starts for his club.

The left-footed whiz, who scored an excellent goal against Rangers in Sunday's 1-1 draw, also enjoyed an eye-catching 2022/23 campaign with Aberdeen.

Miovski registered an impressive 16 goals in 36 Premiership outings, along with six 'big chances' created for his teammates, and no Gers striker produced more than Antonio Colak's 14-goal haul.

These statistics suggest that the North Macedonia international has the quality to be an outstanding scoring option for Clement, due to his superior record in comparison to the club's other strikers both this and last season.

The 24-year-old talent is also reliable in terms of his durability and availability as he has started 49 of Aberdeen's 50 Premiership matches since the start of last term.

Therefore, the 6 foot 2 marksman could be a superb signing for Rangers to bolster their attack and that is why Clement should swoop for him and, in turn, ditch the injury-prone Roofe.