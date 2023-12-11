Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement's impressive start to life in Scotland continued on Saturday as his unbeaten run remained intact.

The Belgian tactician has been in charge of 12 competitive matches for the Scottish giants and is yet to see his side lose in any competition so far.

Goals from James Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers, and Abdallah Sima ensured that all three points were secured by the Gers against Dundee at Ibrox, despite going down to ten men due to a mistimed challenge from Jose Cifuentes.

Dessers has now scored five goals in 13 Scottish Premiership appearances for the club since his summer switch from Italian side Cremonese.

The Nigeria international has, however, missed a whopping 11 'big chances' in front of goal and it remains to be seen whether or not Clement can rely upon him as a consistent scoring option.

This is a big concern after the worrying update on Danilo, who is set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury suffered against Hearts earlier this month.

Rangers news - Danilo and Bojan Miovski

Sky Sports recently reported that the Brazilian centre-forward may need to have surgery on his knee and there is no timetable on his potential return or how long he would be out for without the need to go under the knife.

This is a worrying update for Rangers as the summer signing from Feyenoord now looks set for a significant spell on the sidelines, particularly if surgery is required, and that could force them into the market in January to bolster their frontline.

Earlier this month, The Scottish Sun claimed that the Light Blues have been keeping tabs on impressive Aberdeen number nine Bojan Miovski.

The report claimed that the Gers are one of a number of clubs, in Scotland and England, eyeing up the North Macedonia international. However, the potential finances involved could make it a difficult one for them to complete.

It is stated that Celtic are also weighing up an official approach to secure his services as Brendan Rodgers wants to improve his striker options.

The Scottish Sun added that it could take a Premiership record fee of more than the £4.4m the Hoops paid for Scott Brown from Hibernian back in 2007, although no exact figure on how much the Dons would demand was mentioned.

This could make it too expensive for Rangers but never say never in football as it would be impossible to rule out exits in January that could raise enough funds for them to compete for the signing of Miovski.

If they could bring the talented marksman in to Ibrox then it could ease the blow of losing Danilo for a chunk of the season, or more, as he is a proven performer at this level who could come in and hit the ground running during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Danilo's season in numbers

The Brazilian ace has been an exciting addition to the squad and showcased his ability as both a scorer and a creator goals in recent weeks.

22/23 Eredivisie Danilo (via Sofascore) Appearances 34 Starts 14 Goals Ten Assists Three Big chances missed Nine

Michael Beale snapped him up after an excellent return in front of goal in minimal starts, as shown in the table above, for Feyenoord and Clement was starting to get the best out of the young ace prior to his injury blow.

Danilo racked up three goals and four assists in his last nine competitive appearances for the Gers in all competitions, whilst Dessers has managed three assists in 24 matches since his move to Scotland over the summer.

The 24-year-old finisher has produced four goals and one assist in five Premiership starts so far this season, which shows that the ex-Ajax man has been a lethal option for the Scottish giants at the top end of the pitch.

He has proven himself to be a nuisance to opposition defenders and has the quality, as shown by his aforementioned statistics, to provide a threat in front of goal whilst also being able to create opportunities for his fellow attackers.

Whereas, Dessers has five goals and zero assists in 11 top-flight starts for Rangers, which suggests that Danilo has been far more of a threat in his starts for the club.

This suggests that Clement is in need of another centre-forward option in the Brazilian's absence, which is where Miovski could come in.

The statistics that show why Miovski would be a good signing for Rangers

The 24-year-old sensation joined Aberdeen from MTK Budapest at the start of last season and hit the ground running in Scotland with his superb performances at the top end of the pitch.

Miovski has caused constant problems for opposition defenders with the threat he provides in the final third, whilst the talented gem has also made an impact in European competitions.

22/23 Premiership Miovski (via Sofascore) Appearances 37 Goals 16 Assists Two Big chances created Six Big chances missed 15

As you can see from the table above, the left-footed marksman was a regular goalscorer in the top-flight in his first season in Scottish football.

Meanwhile, no Rangers forward managed more than Antonio Colak's return of 14 Premiership goals and James Tavernier was the only Gers player in any position to match Miovski's 16 strikes.

The Dons star also produced two goals and one assist in four League Cup appearances to take his tally to 18 goals in his debut campaign.

This season, Miovski has racked up 12 goals and three assists in 25 matches in all competitions. He has managed four goals and two assists in seven Europa League qualifiers and Europa Conference League games combined.

The Aberdeen whiz, who manager Barry Robson lauded as a "brilliant boy" earlier this season, has scored six goals and missed six 'big chances' in the Premiership, which means that he has scored more goals and missed fewer huge opportunities than Dessers.

These statistics suggest that Clement's squad would be bolstered by the signing of the SPFL finisher as he has proven himself at this level and could provide far more quality in the box in comparison to the Nigeria international.

Therefore, the Gers should work hard to beat Celtic to his signature in January to ease the blow of losing Danilo to a knee injury.