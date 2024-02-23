Glasgow Rangers form in 2024 has been simply stunning. The Ibrox side have won every single game they have played so far – scoring 24 goals across nine matches while conceding only four – and this is the form of champions-elect.

Of course, there is plenty of time for more twists and turns in the Premiership title race, but Philippe Clement’s side have all the momentum currently.

The Belgian manager has also had to cope without the services of Abdallah Sima, who was arguably one of the Gers' better performers during the first half of the season.

Abdallah Sima’s injury woes

The winger arrived on a season-long loan deal last summer as Michael Beale sought to bolster his attacking options having lost the likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

The 22-year-old took time to make his mark, scoring only twice in the opening nine matches of the season, but an injury to Rabbi Matondo gave him the chance to cement his spot on the left flank, and he took it.

Between the end of September and the start of January, Sima went on to score 13 goals and register two assists as the Light Blues secured progression from the Europa League group stages while winning the League Cup.

Disaster struck when he was on international duty at the recent Africa Cup of Nations competition, however. Sima was struck down with a thigh injury and Clement lamented that the player was going to be out “long term” in what was a significant blow for the youngster and the rest of the team.

The Gers went out and signed winger Oscar Cortes from RC Lens on a loan deal until the end of the season, and he could soon prove to be an adequate replacement for Sima.

Oscar Cortes could replace Abdallah Sima

The young Colombian has already made five appearances for the club, and it looks like an inspired signing by Clement, especially judging by his early impressions.

He grabbed an assist on his Scottish Cup debut against Ayr United, while his performance during the second half of the recent 3-1 win over Ross County was a joy to behold.

The 20-year-old was brought on for Matondo at the interval and spent the second half looking to open his account with the Ibrox side.

Indeed, Cortes took five shots in total, missed two big chances, played four key passes, and succeeded with one of his three dribble attempts during his 45-minute cameo.

Despite his efforts, he didn’t score or provide an assist, but his willingness to get involved with the majority of their attacks suggested he could be key in the title race.

The Gers will need all their experienced players to take the lead and help the youngsters over the coming months, especially with the club now in a proper title race.

Imagine then, if Clement could call on a former Rangers wizard instead of Cortes on the left wing? One who won two league titles during his six-year spell in Glasgow – Peter Lovenkrands.

How much Rangers paid for Peter Lovenkrands

Following another season of success for the Light Blues during 1999/00, Dick Advocaat sought to add some more talent to his already bulging squad in order to claim a third league crown in a row.

New arrivals included the likes of Kenny Miller, Bert Konterman and Fernando Ricksen, but it was a little-known Danish attacker who would capture the hearts of the Ibrox faithful over the next few years.

Lovenkrands cost Advocaat just £1.3m from Danish side Akademisk Boldklub and considering how much the club had splurged on players since the Dutchman took charge in 1998, this represented a wonderful bargain for a young talent who would only improve.

The Danish winger would go on to repay this fee a few times over with his goals and performances helping the club win plenty of major honours.

Peter Lovenkrands would thrive under Philippe Clement

The former Rangers' winger tended to use his blistering pace to surge past opposition defenders with ease, while he was also excellent in the penalty area, being able to score from a multitude of positions.

He failed to score in his maiden season in Glasgow but exploded onto the scene during the 2001/02 campaign.

He registered six goals and six assists, yet none was more important than his added-time winner against Celtic in the 2002 Scottish Cup final to secure a 3-2 win for the Light Blues.

Peter Lovenkrand's Rangers statistics Games Goals 2005/06 43 18 2004/05 23 4 2003/04 32 10 2002/03 30 10 2001/02 26 6 2000/01 9 0 Via Transfermarkt

Over the next four seasons, Lovenkrands would score 42 goals for the Gers while winning five major trophies, and he emerged as one of the finest attacking talents in the country.

His ability to float between a slot on the left flank or as a centre-forward allowed him to demonstrate his skills across the frontline and his versatility was arguably his biggest asset.

Clement would thus be able to play him over Cyriel Dessers, for example, or to replace Cortes out wide, while having a player who could score important goals.

The Dane ended up playing in the Premier League for Newcastle United and his former Magpie icon Alan Shearer lauded the winger, saying:

“I know he made a big impression when he first came here, and I thought he started well against Chelsea before he had the injury.

“He can play in a few positions, and has scored a couple of important goals. If we need him, hopefully he can do the same again.”

It’s fair to say that Lovenkrands is still fondly remembered at Ibrox, especially for his goals against Celtic, and the Gers desperately need someone who can give them that edge against their Old Firm rivals, having lost their two previous clashes against them this term.

In an ideal world, the former Denmark international would link up with the likes of Todd Cantwell and Fabio Silva to create a devastating attack.

Alas, supporters of a certain age can only dream of what damage Lovenkrands would do to Premiership defences across the country this season if he was in his prime.