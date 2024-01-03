Glasgow Rangers head into the winter break in second place in the Scottish Premiership after their 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

The Light Blues are eight points behind their rivals Celtic at the top of the table but could cut that gap to two if they win their two matches in hand over them.

Philippe Clement is hunting down a first title in charge of the Gers in his first season at the helm, having replaced Michael Beale in the dugout in October.

The Belgian tactician has already secured a first trophy in Glasgow after beating Aberdeen in the League Cup final, and he will be hoping that 2024 has more pieces of silverware in store for him and his side.

Monday was the first day of the January transfer window and the Gers boss could look to dip into the market to improve his squad ahead of the title run-in and Europa League knockout matches.

Rangers transfer news - Million Manhoef

It was recently reported by The Scottish Sun that the Gers are lining up a swoop to sign Vitesse forward Million Manhoef before the end of the month.

The outlet claimed that the Light Blues are eyeing up a £2.5m bid to bring the impressive attacker to Ibrox to bolster their attacking options.

Fabio Silva has already been snapped up on loan until the end of the campaign from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and they are seemingly now looking to add to their array of wingers.

The Scottish Sun stated that Rangers are leading the race to land Manhoef's signature this month, amid interest from English sides Leicester City and Preston North End.

They have been tracking him for the last 12 months and have seemingly decided that now is the right time for them to make their move, with new recruitment chief Nils Koppen backing that call.

Clement could now finally replace Ryan Kent for Rangers by securing a deal to bring the Dutch whiz to Ibrox from Vitesse over the coming weeks.

Interestingly, the Gers were linked with an interest in their former star back in November. TEAMtalk reported that they have an eye on his situation at Fenerbahce.

It was also stated that Leeds United and Bournemouth are both keen on a swoop to bring the talented winger back to the United Kingdom after a disastrous spell in Turkey.

TEAMtalk claimed that the English forward struggled to adapt to life at his new club and that Fenerbahce have made him available to leave in January, with a loan deal that includes an option to buy in the summer for £6m on the cards for any of the interested parties.

However, instead of bringing Kent back for a second spell at Ibrox, just months after he opted to depart from the Gers on a free transfer, Clement should find his own version of the speedster in Manhoef.

Kent's record at Rangers

The 27-year-old whiz played 218 competitive matches for the Light Blues throughout his time in Scotland, which included an initial year on loan from Liverpool before it became a permanent move.

Kent racked up 33 goals and 56 assists in total for the Scottish giants as he showcased his ability to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch from a wide position.

Arguably, his best season in a Rangers shirt came during the 2020/21 campaign as the club secured the Premiership title under Steven Gerrard's management.

20/21 Premiership Ryan Kent (via Sofascore) Appearances 37 Sofascore rating 7.23 Goals Ten Assists Nine Big chances created Nine

As you can see in the table above, Kent provided a constant threat in the final third with his quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals - keeping defenders worried at all times.

However, the Englishman was unable to carry that goalscoring form over to the subsequent two Premiership campaigns before his exit last year.

Kent produced two goals and eight assists in 26 top-flight matches during the 2021/22 season before a return of three goals and eight assists in 29 league games last term.

He made 1.8 and 2.2 key passes per game respectively over the course of those two campaigns for the Light Blues. This shows that the now-Fenerbahce dud was a consistent creator for the Gers, to make up for his lack of goals.

The statistics that show why Manhoef could replace Kent

Clement could finally replace Kent's creativity by beating Preston and Leicester to Manhoef's signature before the end of the January window.

None of his current wide options have produced more than two Premiership assists this season and only Ross McCausland (1.4) has made more than one key pass per match from the wing.

Creative output from Rangers wingers this season (via WhoScored) 23/24 Premiership Ross McCausland Abdallah Sima Scott Wright Rabbi Matondo Appearances 13 20 Nine Ten Assists Zero Two Zero Two Key passes per game 1.4 1.0 0.8 0.8

As you can see in the table above, Rangers have not adequately replaced the creativity that Kent was able to provide on a consistent basis from a wide position.

Manhoef, however, has the potential to be a creative outlet on the wing for the Scottish giants if he can translate his form from Dutch football over to Ibrox.

The 22-year-old magician has 2.25 xA (Expected Assists) and has made 1.3 key passes per game across 15 Eredivisie outings this term. He also ranks within the top 25% of his positional peers in the division for shot-creating actions (4.19) per 90.

Last season, the Dutch talent created ten 'big chances' for his teammates in 27 top-flight starts for Vitesse, and these statistics over the last 18 months show that he has the ability to unlock opposition defences on a regular basis to provide his teammates with opportunities in front of goal.

The £2.5m whiz, who Dutch football writer Michael Bell claimed has "pace to burn", has also plundered 13 Eredivisie goals in 41 starts since the start of last season.

This suggests that the Gers could bring in a winger who offers a goal threat akin to Kent in his prime whilst also being a consistent creator who can provide the likes of Cyriel Dessers and Silva with the chances they need to find the back of the net.