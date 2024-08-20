Glasgow Rangers have won just two of their five matches so far this season, failing to qualify for the playoff round in the Champions League while already slipping two points behind in the Premiership title race.

There are varying reasons for this underwhelming start to the season – which would likely form the basis of an entire article – but perhaps the main reason is a lack of real quality in the forward areas.

Indeed, the Light Blues have scored only five times in these five matches, drawing blanks in two, clearly signifying the need for another centre-forward.

Philippe Clement had identified Albion Rrahmani as one of his main transfer targets from the moment the summer window opened, but that deal wont be happening, as the striker secured a move to Sparta Prague.

It could be a big mistake letting the player slip through his fingers, especially given his form for Rapid Buchersti in Romania last season.

Albion Rrahmani could have solved Rangers' problems

Interest in the Kosovan international emerged practically as soon as the 2023/24 season had concluded, with Clement desperate to bring a confident striker to the club.

The Romanian side set a price tag of €6m (£5m) in order for any team to secure his signature ahead of the current campaign, a fee which looked beyond the Light Blues.

Despite the report claiming that the Gers were going to make an offer, the Belgian didn’t follow up with a concrete bid, allowing the striker to make a move to Sparta Prague for a fee in the region of £4.25m.

The Czech side are signing someone who, if he hits the ground running, will make them a substantial profit in the near future.

Last season, Rrahmani scored an impressive 19 goals in just 30 matches across all competitions for his club side.

Albion Rrahmani's league statistics last season Goals 17 Assists 5 Big chances created 13 Big chances missed 18 Key passes per game 2 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 Shots on target per game 1.3 Via Sofascore

Among his teammates, the 23-year-old ranked first for goals and assists (22) in the top flight, while also ranking first for big chances created (13), key passes per game (2) and for shots per game (3.2), proving that he is more than just an out-and-out goalscorer.

A player of this quality would have been an ideal signing for Clement this summer, allowing him to move on someone like Cyriel Dessers, who has never really endeared himself to the Ibrox faithful.

Rrahmani is now added to the list of ‘what if’ transfers in the club’s recent history. Could the Belgian coach now make amends and sign a player before the end of the window who might eventually make the supporters forget all about the current Sparta centre-forward?

Rangers' search for a striker

As reported last week last week, the Light Blues were beginning to develop an interest in current WSG Tirol striker Mahamadou Diarra ahead of making a potential swoop for the player.

The suggestion was that the Gers had been in contact with his representatives regarding a possible move to Scotland as they are ready to pay around £1.7m to bring him to Ibrox in the next week or so.

If Diarra did join, it would be a case of Clement signing a player who would very much be a ‘project signing’ with the ambition of developing him properly so he could perhaps generate plenty of profit in the next few years.

Much will depend on whether several first-team players depart over the coming days in order to raise some funds, otherwise a move for Diarra may have to wait until January at the earliest.

Rangers summer signings so far Connor Barron Clinton Nsiala Liam Kelly Vaclav Cerny Robin Propper Mohamed Diomande Oscar Cortes Jefte Hamza Igamane Via Transfermarkt

Given how talented he is, waiting another few months might attract other potential suitors, meaning Clement may have to act swiftly.

Mahamadou Diarra’s season in numbers

The 20-year-old began his career with Stade Malien in his homeland before Austrian side WSG Tirol came in for him last summer, as they looked to create an opportunity for a young talent to shine in Europe.

In 22 Austrian Bundesliga matches throughout 2023/24, Diarra scored four goals and registered one assist, helping the club to avoid relegation to the second tier.

It may not have been the most prolific of seasons, but considering Diarra was playing outside his homeland for the first time, it wasn’t a bad return at all.

Among his teammates, Diarra ranked second for goals and assists (five) in the Austrian top flight, along with ranking second for shots per game (1.3) and fifth for successful dribbles per game (0.8).

These statistics build a narrative that the youngster can offer more than just a reliable threat in front of goal, showcasing his dribbling skills throughout the season.

These figures become even more impressive considering he only started 17 league games during the entire season, as the club looked to gently introduce him to the demands of football on the continent.

Kai Watson, founder of the Rangers Journal, hailed the youngster amid the recent links, saying: “Last season was his first in Europe so hard to be overly critical but needs to work on his finishing & composure. What he is, is quick, powerful and strong in the air. Interesting one.”

Of course, Rrahmani would certainly improve the current starting XI at Rangers, but interest cooled as he secured his well deserved move to another club.

While the Gers have had to cope with these disappointments in the past, this one could hit hard, especially if he continues his rich vein of form in the Czech Republic.

Clement may soothe this blow by signing Diarra for just £1.7m. Yes, he might not be near the finished article, but neither was Alfredo Morelos when he arrived from Finland aged just 21 back in the summer of 2017.

Sometimes, risks need to be taken in order to establish a player trading model. The 50-year-old appears to be doing this, investing in the likes of Jefte, Clinton Nsiala and Connor Barron.

Could Diarra be added to this list before the end of the month?