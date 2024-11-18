Glasgow Rangers have to find a way to improve their form in the Scottish Premiership if they want to end a run of three years without a league title.

They have not lifted the trophy since they went unbeaten in the 2020/21 campaign under Steven Gerrard, with Michael Beale as his assistant, as their closest rivals have won the last three.

Since Gerrard's departure from Ibrox in 2021, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Beale as the head coach, and Philippe Clement have all tried and failed to match his achievement.

Clement has won a trophy during his time in charge of the Scottish giants, however, with a League Cup success last year, and is in the final of that competition, against Celtic at Hampden Park next month, this season.

His side, however, are third in the Premiership and have lost three of their 11 league games so far this term, which has left them nine points behind Celtic and Aberdeen in the title race.

The January transfer window opens for business in less than a month-and-a-half and the Belgian boss could dip into the market to bolster his team.

How Rangers' summer signings have performed

In the recent summer transfer window, Clement and head of recruitment Nils Koppen made ten new signings in an attempt to improve the squad.

Liam Kelly, Clinton Nsiala, and Connor Barron all came in after the expiry of their contracts with their previous clubs and only Barron has established himself as a regular in the team, starting ten of the 11 league games so far.

Another standout addition from that crop of recruits has been Vaclav Cerny, who arrived on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. The Czechia international has provided six goals and five assists in 18 appearances in all competitions so far.

Rangers also have two players down the left side of the pitch who have impressed since moving to the club on permanent moves, in Jefte and Nedim Barjami.

24/25 Premiership Nedim Bajrami Jefte Appearances 7 9 Goals 1 0 Big chances created 4 1 Dribbles completed per game 2.3 1.6 Tackles + interceptions per game 0.8 4.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both players have provided dynamism with their ability to dribble past opponents consistently, whilst Jefte offers defensive strength and Bajrami has the creative quality to open up defences.

Another summer signing who had a solid start to life at Ibrox is Mohamed Diomande, who joined permanently from Danish side FC Nordsjælland after a loan spell last term.

Clement could instantly land an upgrade on the midfielder, who has started eight of his nine appearances in the Premiership this season, by signing reported target Lennon Miller.

Rangers interested in Lennon Miller

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Scottish giants are one of a number of teams interested in a deal to sign the Motherwell central midfielder when the January transfer window opens for business.

It was claimed that Rangers and Celtic are both preparing swoops to sign the Scotland U21 international to bolster their options in the middle of the park, whilst Liverpool are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Signing Miller will come at a substantial cost, however, as the Daily Mail revealed that Motherwell are looking for a fee of at least £4m to allow the teenager to move on, as they want a club-record fee in excess of the £3m they were once paid by the Hoops for David Turnbull.

It remains to be seen whether or not Celtic or Rangers are willing to pay the £4m that is seemingly required to sign him, but they are both said to be preparing offers to snap him up in January.

They may have to battle it out to convince him that they are the right next step for him in his development, which could become all the more difficult if Liverpool realise their interest in him and officially join the race - as the current leaders in the Premier League title race.

Clement and Koppen must push the boat out and do all that they can to win the race for his services, however, as he could come in as a big upgrade on Diomande in the middle of the park.

Why Lennon Miller would be an upgrade on Mohamed Diomande

Firstly, Miller is five years younger than the Ivorian ace and would come in with plenty of time left to develop and improve over the years to come at Ibrox.

This means that the Gers would be bringing in an asset with the potential to soar in value, potentially making them millions in profit on a potential £4m deal in the future.

They would also be signing a player whose performances on the pitch in the Premiership suggest that he would come in to improve Clement's team in the second half of the season.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Diomande scored two goals and failed to provide an assist in 13 league appearances, whilst winning 52% of his duels out of possession.

Meanwhile, Miller, who has been described as “ridiculous” by James McFadden, managed zero goals and two assists in 25 league games for Motherwell, winning 68% of his duels as a 17-year-old talent.

24/25 Premiership Mohamed Diomande Lennon Miller Appearances 9 11 Goals 1 2 Big chances created 3 5 Tackles + interceptions per game 1.6 3.0 Ball recoveries per game 3.2 6.5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Scottish starlet has outperformed the Rangers man with his contributions in and out of possession in the Premiership this term.

He has provided a greater goal threat, more 'big chances' for his teammates, and offered far more to his team off the ball, with 9.5 tackles, interceptions, and recoveries per game, which is why the youngster would be a big upgrade - due to his ability at both ends of the pitch.

To produce this level of performance in the top-flight on a regular basis, outshining a 23-year-old Rangers star, at the age of just 18 speaks to how big of a talent Miller is, and why Rangers must swoop to sign him as an upgrade on Diomande in January.