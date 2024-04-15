Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement will have the chance to shape his squad in his first summer transfer window at the club at the end of the season.

The Belgian boss and head of recruitment Nils Koppen have only had the January transfer window, in which they made three additions, to make alterations to the side so far.

Fabio Silva, Mohammed Diomande, and Oscar Cortes were all brought in on loan at the start of this season, and the Gers duo could look to make further changes this summer.

Whilst Rangers still have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season, including the Scottish Premiership title and the SFA Cup, they already reportedly have their eye on targets to bolster the team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Light Blues are said to be interested in a talented playmaker who could arrive at Ibrox as Clement's own version of compatriot Kevin de Bruyne.

Rangers' interest in £13m magician

According to a recent report from Graeme Bailey, Rangers are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to sign Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan this summer.

The outlet claimed that the Gers and Celtic have both been made aware of his potential availability and like what they see from the impressive Armenia international.

However, HITC also reported that Dutch sides Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord are also keen on the 23-year-old wizard, and that a move to mainland Europe, rather than to Glasgow to join the Hoops or Rangers, is more likely for the talented gem at this moment in time.

Earlier this season, Spertsyan claimed that Krasnodar value him at €15m (£13m) and it remains to be seen whether or not the Russian side are willing to lower that between now and the summer.

HITC added that Celtic have money to spend, after they sold Jota for 'big money' to Saudi Arabia last year, but it did not reveal whether or not Rangers have the transfer funds required to swoop in for the Armenian magician.

Overall, it appears as though there is plenty of work left to do for Koppen and Clement if they want to get a deal over line for the Krasnodar star, due to his significant transfer value and the interest from Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord - who appear to be leading the race for his signature.

Rangers could, however, land their own de Bruyne for the manager if they do win the race for his services, which is why he could be a fantastic signing for the Glasgow-based outfit.

Eduard Spertsyan was compared to Kevin de Bruyne

Ajax director Sven Mislintat, who wanted to snap the impressive whiz up last year, once hailed Spertsyan as a "special" player who would have been the Dutch side's own version of the Belgian superstar.

The former Arsenal chief claimed that the role and impact he would have had at Ajax would have been similar to the one de Bruyne has for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

On top of that, CSKA Moscow head coach Mkhitar Davidyan described the Armenia international as a "creative" talent who would thrive in a Guardiola team, and added that his style of play and "intellect" would make him a good match for the progressive and impressive Cityzens team.

This is all incredibly high praise for Spertsyan given how special de Bruyne is, as the Manchester City star is one of the best players in the Premier League.

The Belgian wizard, who has won the PFA Player of the Year in the Premier League on two occasions, has racked up a staggering 100 goals and 166 assists in 373 matches for City in all competitions, which includes 67 goals and 110 assists in 254 league outings.

Only Ryan Giggs (162) and Cesc Fabregas (111) have registered more assists in the history of the division, and de Bruyne, at 32, still has time to add to his tally.

The experienced star has proven, throughout his career in England, that he has the quality to both score and assist goals on a consistent basis from a midfield or attacking position for Guardiola.

Clement could now land his own magical playmaker, like de Bruyne, by securing a deal to sign Spertsyan from Krasnodar during the summer transfer window.

Eduard Spertsyan's impressive form for Krasnodar

The 23-year-old maestro has been in impressive form for the Russian side over the last two seasons with his ability to make an impact as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

This season, Spertsyan has contributed with nine goals and six assists in 22 league matches for the club, which is a return of one goal contribution every 1.47 outings on average.

His superb attacking displays, from a number ten position, have come after he enjoyed a phenomenal 2022/23 campaign in the Premier League for Krasnodar.

22/23 Premier Liga Eduard Spertsyan Appearances 28 Sofascore rating 7.39 Goals 10 Assists 11 Big chances created 8 Key passes per game 2.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the £13m-rated star provided a constant threat at the top end of the pitch with a return of 22 direct goal contributions in just 28 appearances.

This means that Spertsyan has chipped in with 19 goals and 17 assists in 50 league games for the Russian side since the start of last season, which is a goal or an assist every 1.39 matches on average.

Whilst there is no guarantee that those numbers would translate over to the Premiership, the right-footed talent appears to be a fantastic option for Rangers on paper if they can agree a deal with Krasnodar.

He has the attacking quality, both as a scorer and a creator, to be Clement's own version of de Bruyne in the number ten position, which could help the Gers to punish teams who sit deep in a low block to frustrate the Light Blues.

Spertsyan has the goalscoring quality and creative nous to break down stubborn opposition defences and unlock the door for his teammates on a regular basis, which is why the Light Blues must do all they can to bring him to Ibrox at the end of the season.