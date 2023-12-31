Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement tasted defeat for the first time in charge of the club with a 2-1 loss to Celtic on Saturday.

The Gers are now eight points adrift of their rivals but have two games in hand over them and could cut it down to two if they win those.

It was a bitterly disappointing result for the Light Blues as they had opportunities to score, to either take the lead or level it at 1-1, during the first half but wasted their chances.

The worrying performance of some of Clement's attacking options, from the start and off the bench, reinforced the need for the club to dip into the market during the upcoming January transfer window.

Rangers have already brought in Portuguese starlet Fabio Silva on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers but the club are also reportedly looking to bolster their wide options.

Rangers transfer news - Million Manhoef

According to The Scottish Sun, the Gers are eyeing up a swoop to sign Vitesse forward Million Manhoef next month to add to their attack.

The report claims that they are lining up a £2.5m bid to secure the talented young winger's services to become Clement's first permanent addition in charge.

It states that the Scottish giants have been keeping tabs on the forward for 12 months and that incoming director of football recruitment Nils Koppen has given the move his endorsement.

The outlet also reports that English Championship sides Leicester City and Preston North End are also interested in the Dutch whiz. However, Rangers are said to be leading the race for his signature at this moment in time as they eye up an official approach.

Manhoef has 18 months left to run on his current contract and The Scottish Sun claim that Vitesse are prepared to listen to reasonable offers for his services, which suggests that there is a chance that the Gers will be able to snap him up during the January transfer window.

Clement could now be on course to land a dream upgrade on current Light Blues winger Scott Wright, who has left plenty to be desired throughout his career in Glasgow, if the Belgian tactician and Koppen can get a deal over the line for the Eredivisie starlet over the coming weeks.

Scott Wright's performance against Celtic in numbers

The former Aberdeen whiz was brought off the bench with 20 minutes left to play at Parkhead and struggled badly in his Old Firm cameo.

Wright was woefully ineffective in possession as he completed just 40% (2/5) of his attempted passes and failed to hit the target with either of his shots, whilst the frustrating forward was also tackled on his one attempted dribble.

The Scottish attacker was also a lightweight off the ball. He lost 75% (3/4) of his duels throughout his 20 minutes on the pitch, which included both of his battles on the ground and one of his two aerial contests.

Unfortunately, that was not a performance that Rangers fans are unaccustomed to seeing from Wright as he has struggled throughout the last 18 months.

Wright's Rangers record over the last 18 months

Since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, the 26-year-old dud has not done enough to suggest that he is good enough to be a regular fixture in the Rangers team.

Last term, Wright made 23 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and contributed with zero goals, one assist, and one 'big chance' created for the side.

The ineffective winger, who completed 0.5 dribbles per game, also made just 0.4 key passes per match, which shows that he rarely created opportunities for his teammates, whilst he also failed to offer a goal threat.

His form has not improved during the current campaign. The Gers flop has made eight top-flight appearances and is yet to chip in with a single goal or assist for his team, although the ex-Dons attacker has created one 'big chance'.

This means that Wright has produced zero goals, one assist, and two 'big chances' created in his last 31 Premiership matches for the Scottish giants.

That is, quite simply, an appalling return for a winger who is in the team to contribute with match-winning and changing moments at the top end of the pitch, as he has not been able to help out his side on a regular basis.

Therefore, Rangers could benefit from bringing in another player in his position who could offer more quality in the final third to win matches for Clement.

The statistics that show why Rangers should sign Manhoef

Manhoef could come in as a dream upgrade on the Scottish lightweight if he is able to translate his form from Dutch football over to Glasgow in 2024.

The 21-year-old wizard, who had a "breakthrough" season last term - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been in fine form over the last 18 months.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Manhoef produced nine goals, five assists, and ten 'big chances' created in 33 Eredivisie appearances for Vitesse.

He has followed that up with four goals, one 'big chance' created, and 2.25 xA (Expected Assists) in 15 league outings for the Dutch side so far this season.

This means that the left-footed magician has racked up 13 goals and 11 'big chances' created in 48 league matches since the start of last season - one goal or 'big chance' created every two games on average.

Whereas, Wright has managed one every 15.5 Premiership matches on average during the same period for Rangers, which illustrates the stark contrast in quality between the two.

These statistics show that Manhoef can contribute with goals, assists, and 'big chances' created far more regularly than the Gers liability, if he can translate his form over to Scottish football.

The Vitesse star is also five years younger than Wright and this means that he has far more time on his hands to develop and improve over the years to come.

Clement could, therefore, work with Manhoef and help him to improve even further, which means that the £2.5m-rated talent could be a fantastic signing in the short-term - as a dream upgrade on their wide options - and in the long-term as a promising prospect.