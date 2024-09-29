Glasgow Rangers have now won all three of their games since returning from the international break, scoring six goals while failing to concede during that spell.

Philippe Clement will be pleased with these results, and the display against Malmö was one of, if not the best, of the season so far.

Summer signings Nedim Bajrami and Neraysho Kasanwirjo were given their full debuts for the Light Blues, with both new arrivals shining for the Gers during the game.

It was Bajrami who impressed the most, scoring after just 55 seconds to give the club an early lead and went from strength to strength throughout the 90 minutes.

Nedim Bajrami’s game in numbers vs Malmö

The Albanian slotted into a slot on the left-wing during the Europa League win. Aside from his goal within the first minute, the 25-year-old offered a wonderful attacking threat in the final third.

Throughout his time on the field, Bajrami made four key passes, created four big chances and attempted two dribbles, proving that he was the man to make things happen for the Light Blues in Sweden.

He is clearly the player Clement needed to add some dynamism into his side and the former Sassuolo gem could be a wonderful signing.

This creativity could perhaps be better utilised in a number ten role against Hibs this afternoon. This could see Clement deploy another one of his summer signings in a slightly new role on the left flank…

The player who could start on the left vs Hibs

Jefte has been excellent during the embryonic stages of his spell in Scotland, playing seven matches already, although he was suspended in midweek.

Against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League qualifiers, the young Brazilian played slightly further forward, which means Clement shouldn’t have any qualms about utilising him on the left wing domestically.

In the Premiership this term, the youngster has succeeded with 1.7 dribbles per game – a success rate of 71% - along with winning over 50% of his total duels. It is his attacking qualities which will be of greater use to Clement against the Easter Road side this weekend, however.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson hailed the Brazilian amid the links during the summer transfer window, saying: “Jefté looks like he will be a quality attacking threat. He’s tall and quick while still remaining agile on the ball.

Jefte's stats in the Premiership this season Assists 0 Key passes per game 0.3 Successful dribbles per game 1.7 Total duels won per game 5.7 Possession lost per game 15 Tackles per game 1.7 Via Sofascore

“He always looks to drive at the opposition defence and is comfortable going outside or cutting inside. He’s also not afraid of having a pop at goal and has a thunderous strike in his arsenal.”

In his first couple of months in Scotland, he has settled in fairly well, giving Clement a solid option on the left side of the pitch.

With Oscar Cortes and Rabbi Matondo injured, it opens up a space for the 20-year-old on the wing, and it could prove to be a chance for him to showcase his attacking qualities even more.