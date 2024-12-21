Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership action after a blockbuster week fighting on other fronts.

A 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur was followed by a gut-wrenching penalty shootout loss to Celtic in the League Cup final last weekend, ensuring the Parkhead side claimed the first piece of silverware of the season.

The performance – despite the Gers failing to retain the trophy – was one that should give Philippe Clement hope ahead of the League clash between the two rivals in a couple of weeks, and for the majority of the game, Rangers looked excellent.

Thoughts now turn back to league action as the club face Dundee at Ibrox this afternoon, looking to secure all three points which will see them leapfrog Aberdeen into second place.

With so many games coming in such a short space of time, Clement will be keen on making a change or two to his starting XI ahead of the clash against the team that occupies seventh place in the table.

One player that should retain his place in the starting XI is Hamza Igamane, especially after his exploits on the field over the previous few weeks.

Will he be utilised through the middle again? Or might Clement relocate the Moroccan gem against the Dens Park side?

Hamza Igamane could be unleashed out wide

Since Igamane has forced his way into Clement’s first-team plans, the promising striker has scored six goals, including four in Europe, which makes it hard for the boss to ignore him.

This has seen the player lead the line on numerous occasions during the previous few weeks, much to the delight of the Ibrox faithful, who would prefer him, rather than Cyriel Dessers, to be the main man leading the attack.

While the majority of his goals have arrived when the striker has been unleashed through the middle, during his two matches that Clement has untilised Igamane in a wide left position, the striker has scored twice. These goals were scored against Kilmarnock and Ross County in the club’s two previous Premiership encounters.

Perhaps, then, Clement would be wise to have a slight rejig of the front four and move Ianis Hagi back to the bench in order to drop Igamane out wide against Dundee.

His pace could certainly provide the Gers with an added threat on the flank, whereas Hagi’s strength lies mainly in his creative output. With a low block likely to be applied by the away side, a more cutting-edge attacking threat is required today.

Relocating Igamane leaves the centre-forward slot open and there is only one logical choice – Danilo.

Why Clement must unleash Danilo against Dundee

The Brazilian striker has endured his fair share of injury problems during his 18 months in Glasgow, but is he finally ready to turn the corner and become a key part of this team?

The Light Blues paid a hefty amount for the former Ajax starlet in the summer of 2023, £6m to be precise, which naturally heightened expectations on his arrival.

Michael Beale praised the striker at the time, saying: "He is an exciting player who likes to create and score goals, he is one that I believe is a good fit for our squad, and he will give us another big option in the attacking areas of the pitch.”

A return of just six goals and five assists across 21 games wasn’t exactly productive, but the striker did suffer a broken cheekbone before a knee injury sustained in December 2023 kept him out for the remainder of the campaign.

It may have taken him a few months to finally reach full fitness, but Danilo has impressed in recent weeks. Goals against Kilmarnock and County in the league were followed by his equaliser in the League Cup final, surely giving him plenty of confidence heading into the festive period.

Clement will now be hoping that Danilo can live up to the £6m fee which Rangers paid a year and a half ago, thus relying less on Dessers going into 2025.

By unleashing Danilo against Dundee, the club have a chance to bolster their goal difference, as the striker is on a three-game scoring streak while also terrorising the hosts in the process.

With Igamane moving over to the left wing, the Belgian can form a wonderful partnership which has shone a couple of times this season already.

Danilo and Igamane have shone together this season

At the beginning of December, the Light Blues faced Killie and were seeking revenge after their defeat at Rugby Park a few weeks prior.

Clement unleashed Igamane out wide, with Danilo leading the line, and the pair worked together extremely well in the final third.

The Moroccan made two key passes, succeeded with 66% of his dribble attempts and created a big chance, while Danilo also looked lively, succeeded with all three of his dribbles, registered six total shots, made a key pass and got on the scoresheet.

Danilo and Igamane's combined stats vs Killie and Ross County Metric Kilmarnock Ross County Goals 2 2 Assists 0 0 Successful dribbles 5 3 Key passes 3 3 Total shots 13 6 Big chances missed 2 0 Stats via Sofascore

A few days later against County, Clement unleashed the pair again and the result was a 3-0 victory for the Light Blues, with both players finding the back of the net for the second time in the space of four days.

The Brazilian isn’t part of the European squad, which meant he couldn’t take to the field against Spurs, yet this could mean he is in perfect shape for domestic action.

Given how well the pair combined and linked up during the previous two league clashes, it makes perfect sense for Clement to utilise this formation once again.

If so, the supporters will be expecting the duo to perform as well as they have done in previous weeks. If they can, then another three points should be secured before the club takes a break until after Christmas.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

It certainly appears as though Danilo and Igamane could form a new partnership at Ibrox similar to that of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, one which could see plenty of goals being scored between now and the end of the campaign.