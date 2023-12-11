Glasgow Rangers secured their third Premiership victory in a row at Ibrox over the weekend and the result showed how resilient the Gers are.

Dundee took the lead after just five minutes at Ibrox, but it didn’t appear to worry Rangers as they scored three goals before halftime.

Jose Cifuentes was sent off on the stroke of half-time, yet being down to ten men didn’t affect the side at all, as the match ended 3-1.

Philippe Clement will also have enjoyed the fact that Celtic suffered their first league defeat of the campaign against Kilmarnock on Sunday, and if the Light Blues win their game in hand, only two points will separate the clubs at the top of the table.

With a Europa League clash against Real Betis on Thursday followed by the League Cup final against Aberdeen, this is the most important week of the season so far.

If he can negotiate this along with the rest of the festive season, Clement could head into the January transfer window filled with confidence.

The Belgian will be aiming to make a signing or two, especially with his midfield and attack lacking depth.

Rangers transfer news - Sima's future at Ibrox

The rumour mill has already begun surrounding various names being linked to the club, and as the window looms on the horizon, this will only increase.

It remains to be seen what budget Clement will have to work with next month, yet it appears that he is already targeting one signing.

According to the 4th Official, the Light Blues have “held preliminary talks” with Brighton and Hove Albion over a permanent move for winger Abdallah Sima.

The 22-year-old joined the Gers in the summer for the 2023/24 season yet has impressed during his first few months in Glasgow.

The Seagulls paid £7m to sign the player from Slavia Prague back in the summer of 2021, but with just a year left on his current deal, combined with the fact he hasn’t actually played a game for them indicates that he may be cheaper than first anticipated.

Clement may need to move a couple of players out first before making any January signings and this is something he could well be working on at the current moment in time.

There have been a few players over the last few years who have shone on loan and secured a permanent transfer. Ryan Kent is the most obvious example, as he spent four more years with the club after signing from Liverpool.

The most recent example of this is Ianis Hagi who developed into one of the most creative players at the club before a serious injury disrupted his progress.

Ianis Hagi’s statistics at Rangers

The Romanian arrived on a sixth-month loan deal in January 2020 and enjoyed a fruitful start to life in Scotland, with his two-goal salvo against Braga in the Europa League culminating in one of their finest European wins.

Steven Gerrard said he “was one of the best talents in Europe at U21 level” upon his arrival and he managed three goals and two assists in 13 matches before the domestic season was halted due to the pandemic.

During the summer of 2020, Gerrard secured him on a permanent deal for a fee of £3m and he instantly repaid the former manager.

The 2020/21 campaign showed Hagi at his finest, as the midfielder registered 23 goal contributions – eight goals and 15 assists – in all competitions, and the Ibrox side won their first league title in a decade.

The former Genk gem ranked third in the squad for goals and assists during the title-winning campaign, along with ranking fifth for big chances created and for key passes per game, proving his worth at the club.

The 25-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in January 2022 against Stirling Albion and this ruled him out for 12 months, severely disrupting the good work he had put in up until that point.

Hagi is currently spending a temporary spell at Alaves in Spain and there is no doubt he could still play a big part for the club in the future.

Signing Sima on a permanent basis could allow Clement to repeat Rangers’ Hagi masterclass.

Abdallah Sima’s season in numbers

The 6 foot 2 loanee was previously hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig as being a “complete forward” and he has certainly demonstrated these abilities so far this term.

Operating mainly on the left wing, Sima has featured in 27 matches for the Gers in all competitions, missing just one game all term.

These outings have seen the former Slavia Prague wideman score 13 goals while grabbing an assist, and he is the joint-top scorer alongside James Tavernier, underlining how important he has been over the previous few months.

Abdallah Sima's statistics this season Premiership Europa League Games 16 5 Goals 9 2 Shots on target per game 1 1.2 Big chances created 2 0 Successful dribbles per game 1.6 2 Stats via Sofascore

Clement will need to rely on him further due to the injury to Danilo, who will be missing until 2024 at the earliest after suffering an injury playing against Hearts last week.

A permanent move for the winger in January could be a stroke of genius as it will give the club a major boost and his goals have been vital throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Sima also ranks first in the squad for successful dribbles per game (1.6) while also ranking third for shots on target per game (one) in the Premiership so far this term, and that proves he isn’t just ranking highly for goals.

With two of the most important matches of the season coming up this week, the Belgian will be hoping Sima can continue his recent form, and he will be desperate to lead the Gers to success.

Hagi shone once he made his move to the Light Blues permanent, especially during his maiden season, and there is no reason why Sima couldn’t do the same.

His pace and creativity have given the club a reliable and dangerous attacking presence on the left wing and the fact he is currently the joint top scorer speaks volumes about how well he has settled in at the club.

Tying him up to a long-term deal once the winter window opens would be excellent news for both parties.